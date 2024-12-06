His Highness Sayyid Azzan Al Said: A testament to the Sultanate’s determination to achieve the ambitious goals of the National Space Program and advance cutting-edge technologies

Muscat: Omantel joins the nation in celebrating the successful launch of Oman's first experimental rocket launch, Duqm-1. This landmark event, executed at Etlaq Spaceport - one of Omantel’s strategic investments - in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, marks a significant achievement in the Sultanate's journey into space exploration and cutting-edge technology.

The launch took place in Duqm in Al Wusta Governorate, positioning Oman as the first Arab nation to inaugurate a space vehicle launch from its own land. This pivotal moment is part of the National Space Program, aimed at leveraging Oman's geographical advantages to propel space science and technology. The initiative focuses on localizing space expertise, fostering public-private partnerships, and attracting investments, thereby contributing to economic diversification and creating job opportunities.

Omantel is a key investor in Etlaq , a subsidiary of the National Aerospace Services Company (NASCOM). This strategic investment reflects Omantel’s commitment to advancing technology and innovation, aligning with its vision to lead in emerging technologies and space solutions as part of its ambitious strategy, underscoring the company’s transformation into a comprehensive technology provider.

Talal bin Said Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, expressed his excitement: “We congratulate the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology on the successful launch of Oman’s first experimental rocket. This milestone signifies a remarkable advancement in the Sultanate’s communications and information technology sector, setting the stage for a future driven by innovation and strategic geographical advantages.”

He further emphasized that this achievement aligns with Omantel’s vision and strategic commitment to innovation: “The successful launch of Duqm-1 highlights Omantel’s dedication to advancing beyond traditional telecommunications into cutting-edge technological systems. Our goal is to develop a seamless digital ecosystem that connects all segments of society, fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth, ultimately contributing to a brighter future for Oman.”

Talal Al Mamari also praised the collaborative efforts, stating, “We take immense pride in Etlaq’s achievements both locally and regionally. As a strategic partner in this pioneering space venture, Omantel is committed to driving technological advancement and national innovation by delivering smarter technological solutions across various sectors.”

His Highness Sayyid Azzan bin Qais Al Said, Founder and CEO of Etlaq, expressed his pride in this historic milestone: “We are honored to witness the successful launch of Oman’s first suborbital space rocket, a testament to the Sultanate’s determination to achieve the ambitious goals of the National Space Program and advance cutting-edge technologies.”

His highness added, “This success underscores the critical role of innovation and investment in space as drivers of technological progress and economic development. It strengthens Oman’s international position in the space sector and highlights our commitment to a future driven by technological excellence and global collaboration.”

Omantel’s advanced solutions, including data centers, cloud computing, and AI-driven technologies, have greatly benefited Etlaq. As a key partner in the National Space Program, Omantel supports government initiatives by fostering the development of space technology programs and applications through Etlaq.

Oman has strengthened its strategic position as a regional space hub, making significant strides in satellite and rocket launches. Guided by its visionary approach, Omantel actively contributes to this promising field, leveraging space technologies to overcome topographical challenges and enhance operational efficiency.

Omantel is exploring new opportunities to leverage space technologies across various sectors, including monitoring oil and gas pipelines, coastal surveillance, and processing satellite imagery. These technologies transform operations, enabling real-time monitoring and data analysis to enhance efficiency and security.

By utilizing satellite data, Omantel is gaining valuable insights to enhance its 5G network and service offerings. This forward-looking approach positions Omantel at the forefront of technological innovation, shaping the future of the space sector in Oman.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

For more information, please contact:

Muna Al Mamari

Manager Press & Digital Media

Office: +968 24242743

Email: muna.maamri@omantel.om