HSBC Oman hosted the first of the acclaimed Economist Roadshow series in Muscat in over two years, bringing together leaders, policymakers and clients to discuss macroeconomic trends and the outlook for Oman and the GCC region.

The global series which takes place in HSBC markets around the world spotlighted Oman’s economic evolution, with HSBC’s leading economists sharing global perspectives on regional growth, policy resilience and the investment landscape.

Oman continues to distinguish itself across the region, with consistent fiscal discipline, robust non-hydrocarbon growth and an ambitious diversification agenda helping drive the country’s economic momentum.

According to the Ministry of Finance and recent IMF projections, Oman’s real GDP is forecast to rise 2.5% in 2025, paced by investment in manufacturing, construction, and services. The sultanate’s prudent budgetary stance, with a conservative oil price assumption of $60 per barrel, underpins fiscal stability and ensures resilience amid global volatility.

Elie El Asmar, HSBC Chief Executive Officer Oman, said: “HSBC plays a proud role with Omani stakeholder and organisations on this journey of transformation. Our role goes beyond banking, focusing on unlocking new opportunities through world-class insights and cross-border connections. As Oman welcomes increasing foreign direct investment, the outlook for sustainable prosperity is brighter than ever.”

Simon Williams, HSBC Chief Economist for CEEMEA, commented: “Oman’s progress stems from a clarity of purpose and steadfast policy. Oman has seen investment activity gain pace this year too, and at the equivalent of some 190% of GDP, the pipeline of planned work is now proportionally more than twice as large as anywhere else in the region.”

Oman’s economic future is being shaped by visionary policy, innovation, and consistent growth. HSBC emains firmly committed to supporting the country’s ambitions, working closely with global multi-nationals and internationally focused Omani organisations by providing knowledge, expertise and financial solutions to enable client success in an ever-changing global landscape.

Media enquiries to:

Tony Hannon

tony.hannon@hsbc.com

+971 50 414 7496

Ahmad Othman

ahmadothman@hsbc.com

+971 50 900 2139

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

www.hsbc.ae



HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,234bn at 30 September 2025, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.