The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, concluded its successful participation at the Saudi Food Show held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia amid a great response from the visitors flocking to the Sultanate’s pavilion. The event, which witnessed a high demand for Omani products, provided a platform for Omani companies to sign contracts and memoranda of understanding, explore potential deals, and engage in productive bilateral meetings with key business owners, investors, commercial agents and suppliers.

Representatives of the participating government bodies emphasised the emerging opportunities offered by the Saudi market and its neighboring markets in recent years, and the role played by the event in further strengthening robust economic and investment ties between the Sultanate and Saudi Arabia.

Eng. Abdullah Al Kaabi, Acting Head of Strategy and Institutional Support Sector at Madayn, stressed the significance of the Sultanate's participation at the Saudi Food Show, which reflects the ongoing economic and investment ties between the two countries. “These ties are highly valued and supported by the leaderships of both nations, demonstrating commitment to fostering strong bilateral cooperation and facilitating increased trade exchanges,” Al Kaabi said, adding: “The exhibition presented a great opportunity to enhance the global presence of Omani companies and their products, thereby making a valuable contribution to the national economy. Moreover, we have observed interest from investors and businessmen in exploring investment prospects in the Sultanate and familiarising themselves with the incentives and facilities provided by Madayn to promote an ideal business environment.”

Saleh Al Balushi, Director of Exhibitions and Product Promotion at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), reaffirmed OCCI’s commitment to supporting Omani companies in their participation at such exhibitions in terms of promoting their products and assisting them in securing deals. “We aimed through this event to introduce the services of OCCI and provide essential trade information to the visitors, including potential investors and those interested in the Omani market, as well as establish fruitful communication channels with foreign markets,” Al Balushi pointed out.

Alaa Al Ghailani, Marketing Specialist at the SMEs Development Authority, said: “The event offered an opportunity for the Omani SMEs to present their products to visitors from around the globe. These events allow Omani businesses to interact with international participants and visitors, exchange expertise, promote products, and explore potential partnerships and collaborations.”

The Saudi Food Show also offered an opportunity for Madayn to promote Omani products, explore new markets for these products, introduce its lineup of incentives to attract investors to the industrial cities, and hence attract and localise new investments and bolster the national economy, aligning with the objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at the Saudi Food Show featured a number of government bodies including Madayn, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the SMEs Development Authority, in addition to companies including Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Oman Foodstuff Factory, Salalah Mills, Majan Glass, Pragati Glass Gulf, and several small and medium enterprises.