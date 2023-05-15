Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s national event for future energy, power, water, waste, environment, and society, Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) has been shortlisted for the Association of Event Organisers (AEO) Excellence Awards under the category ‘Best International Event – Middle East & Africa’.

The AEO Excellence Awards will be held on 16th June at Grosvenor House, London, and is considered amongst the highest profile and most respected events industry awards globally. Other finalists for the category include some of the world’s largest events such as Arab Health, Arabian Travel Market and Big 5 Global.

Launched in 2022, OSW is a week-long series of events that include awards, exhibition, high-level conference, thought leadership summit, site visits, and CSR initiatives. OSW is hosted by the Oman Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO); Strategic Partners include ASYAD Group, Nama Group, Oman Environmental Holding Company (be’ah), Oman LNG, OQ, Shell Oman, and sponsors include Averda, Bank Nizwa, bp, National Energy Centre, Omantel, Oxy, SLB, Sohar Aluminum.

The organiser of OSW, CONNECT’s Managing Director, Ashley Roberts, commented on the announcement, “The inclusion of Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) as a finalist for this year’s AEO Excellence Awards is a well-deserved recognition of the impact that the event is having in supporting the national objectives of the Sultanate of Oman.”

The strategy of OSW was developed in consultation with a steering committee and at ministerial level, with the understanding that OSW needs to support economic and social change and highlight the nation’s position in the global sustainability transition. The events are underpinned by the national objectives; primarily Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s commitment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The activities forming OSW support the Sultanate’s vision of transitioning to a green, circular economy by achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Eng. Faiza Mohamed Al Harthi, Head of Energy, Environment & Natural Resources at Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit said, “Oman Sustainability Week is an important event to the Sultanate of Oman as it elevates national strategies and supports the implementation of strategic projects in sustainability through effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.”

OSW is powerful platform that provides an opportunity for the public and private sector, academia, and wider society, to network, learn, procure, and celebrate success, with the collective aim of making a meaningful, positive change, in pursuit of establishing a circular economy. The second edition of OSW in 2023 witnessed a significant year-on-year growth; visitor numbers recorded an increase of 56%, exhibitor numbers increased by 62%, awards ceremony guests count increased by 59%, and 57% of participating organisations re-booked onsite for the next edition in 2024. These metrics are a clear indication of the success of the event, leading to the momentum that the Sultanate is gaining in becoming a global beacon for sustainability.

The potential of the events industry in the Sultanate of Oman to act as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification is huge. The inclusion of OSW in this year’s AEO Excellence Awards is an opportunity to showcase the worldclass events that CONNECT delivers in the Sultanate every year.

