Muscat – With an aim to enhance and encourage science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills in Omani students across the nation, Oman Shell is set to award and celebrate the Shell NXplorers 2021/2022 season’s best projects next month.

Launched in 2018 in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Shell NXplorers STEM programme aims to encourage and develop creative and complex thinking skills among students in Omani schools to bring about positive change in the community. It also aims to encourage young minds to focus on finding innovative ways to solve food, water and energy challenges.

The Shell NXplorers 2021/2022 season was launched last year and saw the participation of over 500 students and 66 teachers from across the Sultanate.

Commenting on the impact Shell NXplorers has had, Walid Hadi, Oman Shell’s Senior VP and Country Chairman stated, “Since its launch in 2018 and thanks to the tremendous support from the Ministry of Education, the Shell NXplorers programme has benefitted more than 1000 students and equipped over 150 teachers with key skills to mentor and nurture Omani youth in STEM related fields of study. Shell is committed to supporting the people of Oman through sustainable social investment programmes like Shell NXplorers.”

Initiatives like the NXplorers programme are also an essential part of Oman Shell’s commitment towards supporting the Sultanate’s energy transition and national economic diversification goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040. Shell NXplorers is an integral part of this plan, as it creates relevant and purposeful ways to give young people the tools they need to shape and create positive change.

About Oman Shell

Shell has been a partner in Oman’s development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment programme that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman’s economic growth.

