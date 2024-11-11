Muscat – Oman Oasis is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the 4th Oman Science Festival 2024, a vibrant event designed to inspire and engage the community through science. Organised by the Ministry of Education, the festival will take place from November 4th to November 11th at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

As a proud sponsor of this year’s festival, Oman Oasis reaffirms its commitment to promoting health and wellness within the community. The chemical composition and uses of water are scientific wonders in themselves, and we strive to make our customers enjoy and experience these wonders of water daily.

“We are honoured to support the Oman Science Festival, an event that has become a cornerstone in advancing education, science, and innovation across our community,” said Moosa Al Hasni, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Oasis. “As a company rooted in Oman, we are committed to fostering a culture of curiosity, knowledge, and progress. Engaging with initiatives like the Oman Science Festival allows us to support the development of young minds and encourage lifelong learning, which is essential for the sustainable growth of our nation. Oman Oasis is proud to contribute to creating an environment where exploration and discovery are nurtured, inspiring the next generation of innovators, scientists, and leaders who will shape Oman’s future,” he added.

The Oman Science Festival provides a valuable platform for families, students, and science enthusiasts to come together and engage with different scientific concepts through interactive exhibitions, workshops, and presentations led by renowned scientists and educators. This festival not only highlights the importance of science and learning in our daily lives but also fosters a sense of curiosity and enthusiasm to continue the journey of science and learning among participants.

Oman Oasis has long been a trusted brand in the Sultanate, known for offering high-quality bottled water products that meet the strictest standards of purity. The company’s commitment to supporting both local and international educational events is part of its broader mission to promote a healthy, active lifestyle along with extending support to innovation

About Oman Oasis:

Oman Oasis is the leading bottled water brand in the Sultanate of Oman, committed to providing high-quality hydration solutions while promoting health and wellness in our community. With sustainability and innovation at the forefront, Oman Oasis continues to expand its offerings and actively participate in community initiatives.

For more information, please contact:

Bosky Dutia

Communications & Marketing Specialist

The Zubair Corporation

Email: bosky.dutia@zubaircorp.com

www.zubaircorp.com