AWASR, the leading provider of fixed telecommunication services and recipient of the Fastest Internet in Oman award for seven consecutive years from 2017 to 2023, along with Alliance Networks, a regional provider of digital infrastructure services, and AMS-IX, a leading global provider of internet exchanges, have officially launched the "Oman-IX" internet exchange point after year of strategic planning and intensive preparation.

The launch of Oman-IX aims to revolutionize digital infrastructure services in the region by establishing a neutral internet exchange and connecting leading telecom industry networks providers, hyperscale’s, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond. The Oman-IX, powered by AMS-IX, has been deployed at Equinix's neutral carrier data centre, in MC1 in Muscat.

The launch of Oman-IX marks a significant milestone in Oman's digital transformation, with Oman-IX serving as a hub for aggregating internet traffic from local and global networks. This partnership reaffirms the commitment of the companies to revolutionize communication and digital infrastructure in the Middle East region and beyond. Through this mutually beneficial partnership, AWASR, Alliance Networks, and AMS-IX will collaborate to build digital ecosystem and infrastructure services, leveraging Alliance's and AWASR’s expertise in the region.

Eugen Comendant, Chief Commercial Officer of Awasr, expressed his excitement about the official launch, stating, "We are delighted to officially launch Oman-IX in collaboration with Alliance Networks and AMS-IX. We are confident that we will open new horizons for Oman in the field of digital data, enabling efficient internet traffic exchange and enhancing digital innovation across sectors towards enriching the customer experience”.

Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX, commented, "We are proud to launch Oman-IX officially today, as the collaboration between AWASR, Alliance Networks, and AMS-IX strengthens Oman's digital landscape and accelerates the Sultanate's interconnectivity to global networks through public peering, Oman-IX will serve as a vital hub for digital services, internet and data exchange, providing an enhanced user experience and promoting digital innovation”.

On the other hand, Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, expressed their commitment to providing a reliable and robust digital ecosystem in Oman, confirming that the partnership with Awasr will contribute to enrich connectivity and facilitate seamless data exchange across borders.

About AWASR Oman and Partners SAOC:

AWASR Oman and Partners SAOC is a licensed Service Provider that plays a pivotal role in Oman's telecommunications sector. Awasr is considered the fastest fixed Internet provider in Oman, winning the Ookla Speed test Award for seven years in a row. The company aims to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions and enhance digital services across the Sultanate.

About Alliance Networks

Alliance Networks is a regional digital infrastructure service provider that interconnects industry-leading organizations, networks, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond. The company offers advanced digital solutions, driving innovation and digital transformation in the region.

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for 30 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 12 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.