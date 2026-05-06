Muscat: Oman Avenues Mall, the Sultanate of Oman’s favourite retail destination, hosted a large-scale event to mark World Earth Day, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Tafa’ul, bringing together 1,400 students from 24 schools across the nation. Held in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE), the event highlighted the power of collective climate action in building a more sustainable and resilient future.

As part of the initiative, students took part in an art competition, creatively expressing themes of sustainability, conservation, and a greener future through their artwork. The top 200 entries are currently on display in a curated showcase at the 2nd floor Atrium of the mall, and will remain open for public viewing until Saturday, 9 May 2026. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, educators, and school leadership alike, emphasizing the importance of environmental education among children and teenagers. It also aimed to build awareness from a young age, encourage eco-friendly habits, and create lasting positive change.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Derick Michael, General Manager at Oman Avenues Mall, stated, “Marking World Earth Day with this student-led initiative has been truly inspiring. We are impressed by the awareness, creativity, and passion shown by the students, which gives us confidence in the next generation’s ability to protect the planet. At Oman Avenues Mall, we strive to be more than just a leading shopping destination; we aim to serve as a platform that drives positive change, encouraging our community to embrace more responsible everyday choices.”

Reflecting on the partnership, Dr. Shaikha Al-Shuaibi, Assistant Director General for Education in Muscat Governorate at the Ministry of Education, remarked, “We are proud to partner with Oman Avenues Mall to empower students to become agents of change. Through interactive learning, we aim to build their confidence in protecting the environment and show how their actions matter. This partnership combines learning and creativity, helping shape responsible young individuals who will support the country’s future progress.”

The event concluded with a powerful reminder that even the smallest actions taken to protect the environment have a far-reaching impact. Whether it is reducing waste, conserving energy, planting trees, or recycling, each effort contributes to positive change. Through such initiatives, Oman Avenues Mall continues to strengthen its role as a vibrant community hub that champions sustainability and social responsibility, reflecting a strong commitment to supporting a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future for the nation.

About Oman Avenues Mall

Oman Avenues Mall, part of Lulu Shopping Malls Muscat LLC, consistently curates a vibrant retail mix, seamlessly blending international brands with local favorites, to craft a dynamic shopping environment that evolves with the needs and preferences of patrons. Boasting over 240 brands and 108,000 square meters of retail space, the mall stands as the coveted destination in the heart of the city, offering an unparalleled experience with exceptional amenities and services tailored to the discerning customer.