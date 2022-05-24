Muscat: On track with its transformational journey, Oman Avenues Mall is gearing up to host Oman’s first IKEA megastore through its mall expansion development. The redevelopment project comprises large-scale infrastructure enhancements, including the introduction of a dedicated flyover extension to the development as well as bridges and the expansion of adjacent roads that will connect the property to major population-centric areas. The road connectivity and expansions are being completed under the prudent leadership of Al Taher Group, the developers of Oman Avenues Mall.

The developer has announced that the enhancement of the rear side road, behind the mall, to a four-lane road, will be completed in the next few days whilst the two bridges connecting the subject road to either direction of Sultan Qaboos street are also fast progressing. The extension of the flyover connection to the mall is expected to be completed in the latter part of the year, however, the new street-level connection from Sultan Qaboos street to the lower ground parking will be completed soon. These plans to expand the road network around the mall will contribute to enhancing the shopping experience.

“We are pleased that the expansion works of Oman Avenues Mall are on schedule. Al Taher Group is dedicated to delivering result-driven outcomes and this is because we are fully equipped to take on new global market prospects,” said Eng. Saud Mohammed Al Khalili, Development Director, Al Taher Group. “This project is a landmark development in Muscat that is advantageously situated to meet local demand in a burgeoning catchment area with a youthful demography and positioned to serve Oman's flourishing business and leisure visitor numbers,” he added.

In preparation for a projected increase in footfalls, new parking spaces are being created, which include 550 bays on the roof level and Lower ground level. This will horizontally integrate the parking area to the second level and directly to the cinemas, food court and family entertainment center. Likewise, an extension to the lower ground level parking will also connect another 500 spots to the mall, which will seamlessly link to the open parking on the mall’s north wing. Parking information will be made available through innovative directional signs, making it simple for visitors to locate available parking. The mall will also institute an exclusive parking area for loyal customers with special access to the mall through private lift access.

Supported by the introduction of smart navigation stands as well as interactive digital screens, the refurbishment project will reinvigorate the customer journey within the mall. Oman Avenues Mall will also offer valet parking and drop-off services to enhance the guest experience. To encourage customer sustainability, the mall aims to foster its accessibility standards through better road connectivity and the construction of a flyover that will directly link visitors to the mall.

“Since its inception, Oman Avenues Mall has become Oman’s leading retail and leisure destination. Our mall’s transformational plan is in anticipation of changing customer expectations and is in line with global retail trends. The expansion project would deliver a fresh and diverse offering that would enrich the consumer experience,” said Gogi George, General Manager, Development and Leasing, Lulu Group International. "We are also future-proofing a key asset that is important to Oman and its numerous flagship retail outlets, restaurants and leisure facilities, therefore, attracting more local and international visitors. It will also enable us to serve new communities that are located around the Mall. This makeover is ideally aligned with the Sultanate's strategic vision to strengthen the capital's standing as a desirable business, tourism, and lifestyle destination," he further added.

Oman Avenues Mall, the Sultanate’s premier destination for shopping, dining, and luxury experiences, is on track with its transformation journey. With a four-phase makeover plan afoot, the mall is driving positive changes to become bigger and better. Already offering a unique ambience and guest experience, the mall is gearing up for hosting leading global brands across segments, to provide a complete and aesthetic experience to customers.

Oman Avenues Mall currently provides a diverse array of retail options spanning over a 130,000 SQM built-up area. This ultimate shopping destination features over 200 retail outlets and a spectacular league of shops that no other shopping mall in Oman can match. Oman Avenues Mall, located in the center of the city and offering a variety of unique amenities and services, provides customers with a refreshing experience.

From designer labels to fashion accessories, jewellery to personalised gifts, electronic appliances to entertainment activities, there is something for everyone. From multi-cuisine restaurants to cafés, Oman Avenues Mall provides locals and tourists with an all-in-one shopping, dining, and entertainment experience.