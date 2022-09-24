Muscat, Oman: Oman Air - the National carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar Airways in in the lead up to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. As per the agreement, twenty-one (21) daily flights will be operated between the two capitals - Muscat and Doha, to transport sports enthusiasts and football fans to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The agreement was signed in the presence of HE Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Oman, HE Najeeb bin Yahya Al Balushi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar, Engineer Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, and Haitham bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage And Tourism Oman. The steering committee of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism Oman was headed by His Excellency Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Heritage and Tourism, and other key members from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Royal Oman Police, Oman Air - the National carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, and the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) and Oman Airports Company.

Commenting about this historic agreement, His Excellency Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism Oman said that the signing of the agreement between Oman Air and Qatar Airways is backed by the strong cordial relations shared by the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar to contribute to the success of this mega event, which is being held for the first time in an Arab country. He stated that this was a great an opportunity to promote tourism as countries in Arab world were getting ready to be a part of this blockbuster event. Oman particualry has been preparing for this event, with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism coordinating with a number of authorities, including the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Royal Oman Police, Oman Air - The national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) and Oman Airports Company, which It seeks to provide a distinctive tourism experience for the fans of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Engineer Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said, “Signing this agreement with Qatar Airways comes within Oman Air’s objectives to support the World Cup in the State of Qatar. Twenty-one flights will be operated between the Omani and Qatari capitals, and Oman Air will work hand-in-hand with Qatar Airways to offer advanced support.” Qatar Airways will implement a number of promotional campaigns for the said agreement, and both the countries will mark the twenty-one flights as domestic carriers between the two countries and not external.

Al-Raisi added that tickets and trips between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar will be exchanged between the two companies, with a special focus on the Sultanate of Oman as a tourist destination, and the provision of a set, well-defined tourism package for the World Cup audience wishing to visit the Sultanate of Oman at competitive prices.

Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is a golden opportunity to promote the Gulf region in general and the Sultanate of Oman in particular. Oman, not only aims to benefit from this World Cup economically, but is also inclined to accelerate the recovery of its tourism sector post the pandemic.

Muscat is among the top cities in the Middle East region that will host the audience and visitors of the World Cup in Qatar, given its multiple tourism components represented in ancient markets, historical and archaeological monuments, as well as museums, entertainment venues modern complexes, diverse terrains such as mountains, deserts and beaches.

