As part of Olive Tree Development's orientations to expand in the real estate market and with an ambitious plan during the coming period, and with more than 30 years of experience in the field of real estate development, Olive Tree announces the achievement of many of its prominent achievements in implementing various projects in the New Administrative Capital, as the company is currently working on 3 major projects, the first phases of which are about to be completed and the units delivered to its customers, with significant progress being made in the remaining other phases and the start of the fourth and final phase of the project.



One of the company's most prominent projects is a multi-use project in the Administrative Capital consisting of 8 floors, including 4 commercial floors, a medical floor, and 3 administrative floors, and is located near the central monorail station and Al-Massa Hotel.



As for the second project, the "Oro New Capital" project in the Administrative Capital, which is a residential project located between the embassy district and the investors' district, the project includes a clubhouse, a mosque and a mall, and meets all the needs of customers from different categories, as the company is about to complete the first phase of the project and deliver the units to its customers, in addition to achieving significant progress in the other phases of the project and starting the fourth and final phase of the project with major contracting companies.



"Olive Tree" projects are distinguished by their strategic locations and bright views under the sun of the capital, as they provide a residential environment that combines luxury and comfort. The residential units enjoy modern designs that ensure full use of natural lighting, which enhances the quality of daily life for residents. The company is also keen to integrate green spaces and integrated services to provide a quiet modern life.



The company's projects are also distinguished by their strategic locations and modern designs, while providing payment facilities, and using strong entities in engineering consulting to ensure that projects are implemented according to the highest quality standards.



The company offers a range of payment facilities for all its projects, as the company’s investment plan is based on providing added value to the real estate market, by offering a range of different real estate projects that meet the needs of the real estate market for different segments.