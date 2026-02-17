Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer, has officially launched ‘Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana,’ a USD 4.1 billion gated waterfront community on Yas Canal in Abu Dhabi and Manchester City F.C.’s first branded residential project globally.

The project was launched at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Husein Salem, CEO, and Mustafa El Sammak, COO, of Ohana Development as well as Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Group.

During the event, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre announced the digitisation of Expressions of Interest and booking processes for off-plan purchases through its Madhmoun platform, introducing a new regulated framework in Abu Dhabi. Registrations will operate under ADREC’s direct supervision with mandatory escrow management, strengthening investor protection, transparency and governance.

The project will span 1.67 million square metres, and will offer over 2,000 residential units, including six villa clusters dedicated to 4- and 5-bedroom villas and twin villas, maisonettes, waterfront penthouses, and apartments. Average prices for standalone villas are USD 1.9 million.

Located on Yas Canal, adjacent to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the development sits within one of the capital’s most vibrant districts. Completion is scheduled for 2029.

At the project’s core is an integrated Manchester City Academy, with elite training and recovery facilities aligned with the club’s approach to player development.

A waterfront promenade along the canal brings together curated retail, dining, and lifestyle destinations, including the City Café. Additionally, the project features the Match Day Terrace, the City Lounge, and immersive experiences that celebrate the club’s history.

A marina sports club and water sports facilities offer kayaking, paddleboarding and sailing, complemented by resort-style amenities such as advanced fitness centres and infinity pools. Over 55% of the masterplan is dedicated to landscaped gardens and green spaces.

In his comments, Husein Salem, said: “The launch of Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana reflects our continued commitment to delivering landmark developments from our home base in Abu Dhabi. The project underscores our long-term dedication to the emirate and our ambition to contribute to its global prominence through thoughtfully designed, future-ready communities.”

The masterplan also integrates essential community infrastructure, including education and healthcare services.

