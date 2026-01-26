Abu Dhabi, UAE — Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer renowned for its luxury properties, has signed an agreement with Manchester City F.C. to launch ‘Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana’, a first-of-its-kind branded residential community, set along Abu Dhabi’s Yas Canal waterfront. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation and long-term value creation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for world-class developments.

Spanning 1.67 million square metres, ‘Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana’ draws on the club’s global appeal and legacy, reimagined through a contemporary lens, aligning Manchester City’s identity with Ohana’s design ethos.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: “Partnering with Manchester City marks a significant milestone for Ohana Development and reflects our long-standing commitment to Abu Dhabi, where we are proudly headquartered. The club’s global stature, forward-looking vision and modern outlook closely align with our ambition to create future-ready communities that contribute to the emirate’s evolving lifestyle landscape. Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana brings this shared vision to life through a thoughtfully curated residential project, one that is set to become a lasting legacy within the real estate sector.”

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group, said: “This is a landmark project that brings Manchester City to a premium residential environment in a distinctively club-branded way. Ohana Development is highly regarded for working with leading global brands, translating their influence into high-end, design-driven residential experiences. This partnership will see Ohana harness the Club’s global reach and its unrivalled footprint in the region. We continue to be committed to distinctive collaborations like this.”

More information on the development will be revealed in due course.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means "family" in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 9,000+ residential units, in real estate value. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana’s flagship developments, the ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’, the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, and ‘Ohana by the Sea’, located in the UAE, exemplifies the brand’s promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking views. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,000 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com