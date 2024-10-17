Ogilvy Africa has launched OBrio, a cutting-edge media intelligence platform that brings unparalleled clarity and control to media performance across all channels. OBrio aggregates performance data into one actionable dashboard that offers the most comprehensive and customizable analytics available in the industry.

Through interoperable cross-channel performance tracking, businesses will now be able to monitor and compare performance across traditional media, digital marketing, social media, mobile apps, and websites for a holistic view of returns on all marketing efforts.

OBrio offers:

•A 360-degree view of media performance across traditional, digital, social media, apps, and websites.

•A unique OBrio Score, a single metric that shows overall marketing effectiveness and ROI, backed by advanced statistical modeling.

•Real-time analytics to monitor key metrics and make quick, informed decisions about campaign adjustments.

•Customizable reports to suit any client's needs, including insights into digital ads, social media engagement, and app performance.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUJFYGdsgX4