Nice, France – OceanQuest, a Saudi Arabian not-for-profit foundation, committed to unveiling the wonders of the ocean and exploring its secrets for the benefit of humanity, marked its formal international debut at the 2025 UN Ocean Conference (UNOC) in Nice with a high-level gathering on the 10th of June, 2025. The event brought together UN representatives, senior government officials, ocean experts, business, philanthropists and policymakers to celebrate its launch on recent achievements and reaffirm OceanQuest’s mission to accelerate ocean discovery, drive innovation, support global cooperation and excite the public.

The foundation is focused on deep ocean exploration and international collaboration in areas such as seamount system understanding, digital twin technologies, and capacity exchange with scientists and Early Career Ocean Professionals from the Global South.

The event featured opening addresses from Mr. Ray Dalio, founder and advisor of Ocean X and a member of the OceanQuest Board of Trustees who discussed the importance of the OceanQuest Foundation and its future plans, Dr. Martin Visbeck, founding CEO of OceanQuest, who presented the future ambitions of the foundation. The evening also saw special addresses from Mr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and Assistant Director-General of UNESCO, Mr. Jorge Santos, Minister of the Sea of the Republic of Cabo Verde, Dr. Maryam Ficociello, Chief Governance Officer of Red Sea Global and a member of OceanQuest’s NRC and ARC Committees, Dr. Margaret Leinen, Director of Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Vice Chancellor at the University of California, San Diego and Ms. Janice Trotte-Duhá, Director for Infrastructure and Operations at the National Institute for Ocean Research in Brazil.

An engaging fireside chat featured Dr. Martin Visbeck, Dr. Vincent Pieribone, Co-CEO, OceanX, Mattie Rodrigue, Science Program Director, OceanX, Dr. Yara Rodrigues, Executive Vogal, Instituto do Mar, and Dr. Lara Atkinson, Marine Offshore Scientist, NRF-SAEON. They were joined by Early Career Ocean Professionals Ali Abyadh, a PhD student, and Sinothando Shibe, a marine biologist, who shared firsthand insights from the Around Africa Expedition and its broader significance.

Dr. Martin Visbeck, CEO of OceanQuest, commented: “The 2025 UN Ocean Conference is a critical moment for us to elevate the deep ocean in global conversations on ocean policy. Historically, the deep ocean has received far less attention despite its critical role in the Earth’s systems. At OceanQuest, we see this not just as a launch event, but as our entry into a broader coalition working to change that. Our presence here reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ocean science and technology as well as international collaboration to elevate deep ocean science.”

The evening served as a showcase of OceanQuest’s early milestones, the successful Around Africa Expedition, in partnership with OceanX and leading African institutions. The four-month mission involved 34 Early Career Ocean Professionals from 16 countries, scientists from 8 countries, mapping of over 150,000 km² of seafloor in high resolution, and engaged with over 300 students, educators, and early-career professionals through training, outreach, and capacity sharing initiatives during port stops as well as onboard the OceanXplorer.

Building on the success of its recent expedition, OceanQuest is advancing a mid-term expedition plan (2025–2028) that will explore seamount systems in the Red Sea, Southwest Indian Ocean, and the Tropical and South Atlantic. These expeditions aim to investigate biodiversity and deep-ocean connectivity, while comparing geological, physical, chemical and ecological settings across ocean basins to reveal global patterns in ocean life, processes, and evolution.

“The deep ocean and in particular the sea mount systems present exciting opportunities in exploration and we can’t meet them alone,” added Dr. Visbeck. “OceanQuest exists to unite nations, scientists, and communities behind a shared purpose, advancing knowledge that benefits all of humanity.”

OceanQuest also signed a first set of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with leading international institutions. These agreements will serve as a framework for future joint missions, scientific exchange, and the development of inclusive ocean research programs. The signatories include:

Brazilian National Institute for Ocean Research (INPO)

National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa

Ministério do Mar, Government of Cabo Verde

GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel in Germany

National Oceanography Centre (NOC) of the United Kingdom

Internatioal Seabed 2030 Project

Marine Technology Society (MTS)

OceanX

These partnerships mark the beginning of OceanQuest’s collaborative efforts to contribute to global deep-ocean exploration, while strengthening scientific ties and building a shared foundation for future discovery.

With its official launch, a growing global network of partners, and new expeditions already in development, OceanQuest is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of deep ocean discovery, bringing together science, innovation, and international cooperation.

About OceanQuest:

OceanQuest is a Saudi Arabian not-for-profit foundation, committed to unveiling the wonders of the ocean and exploring its secrets for the benefit of humanity. Its mission is to accelerate ocean discovery, drive innovation in the field, support global cooperation, and excite the public. OceanQuest and its global partners will launch a new era of deep ocean exploration and knowledge sharing. OceanQuest is based in the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) campus in Thuwal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.