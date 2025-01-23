Dubai, UAE: Object 1 ’s flagship sustainability development, EVERGR1N HOUSE, located in the heart of Dubai’s Jumeirah Garden City, is on track for completion with handover scheduled for Q2 2026. Offering exceptional value with prices starting from AED 995K, This highly anticipated development features 219 residential units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, with sizes spanning from 37 m² to 106 m², catering to diverse lifestyle preferences.

In line with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, which emphasizes sustainable development, environmental responsibility, and improved quality of life, EVERGR1N HOUSE establishes a new benchmark in urban living. The development features eco-conscious design and cutting edge smart home technology, reflecting its alignment to the country’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Incorporating biophilic architectural elements, lush gardens and abundant natural light, EVERGR1N HOUSE not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also creates a tranquil environment that promotes well-being for its residents.

Designed for the modern resident, EVERGR1N HOUSE sets a new standard in residential living with cutting-edge smart home technology seamlessly integrated into every unit. From IoT-driven systems for climate control, lighting, and security, to fully automated community amenities, this development ensures both convenience and functionality.

In today’s digital age, the way we interact with our living spaces is evolving. The rise of connected devices, the demand for energy efficiency, and the need for adaptable home environments are reshaping modern interiors. EVERGR1N HOUSE addresses these needs with secure, energy-efficient solutions that simplify daily life while blending seamlessly into stylish, contemporary spaces.

By connecting homes to smartphones and tablets, residents enjoy intuitive control over their environments, ensuring a lifestyle that is not only smarter but also more sustainable.

Tatiana Tonu, Managing Director at Object 1, stated, “EVERGR1N HOUSE reflects our commitment to creating sustainable and urban living spaces. With its eco-conscious design, advanced technology, and premium amenities, it offers residents a distinctive lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Dubai’s real estate market has experienced remarkable growth, with transactions reaching a combined value of AED 625 billion in 2024, driven by investor-friendly policies and strategic initiatives. In this thriving market, EVERGR1N HOUSE stands out as a compelling investment opportunity, combining modern , sustainability, and a prime location. As we prepare for the handover, we believe this project will set a new benchmark for residential developments in the region.”

EVERGR1N HOUSE reflects Dubai’s broader urban development goals, particularly those outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and economic growth. It has 15 premium amenities including a wellness centre, pool, meditation area, and state-of-the-art gym, all designed to support a balanced and healthy lifestyle. It also features flexible living spaces tailored for remote work, creating an environment that adapts to contemporary needs.

Additionally, communal areas, and recreational zones ensure residents enjoy a vibrant, community-focused living experience. The project’s larger-than-average unit sizes and customizable layouts further differentiate it in the market, appealing to those seeking spacious and personalized living spaces. This flexibility, combined with high-quality construction and premium materials, ensures both short-term value and immediate appeal for homeowners and investors alike.

Jumeirah Garden City, home to EVERGR1N HOUSE, is one of Dubai’s most coveted locations, offering seamless connectivity to major hubs and attractions. Residents are minutes away from the metro station and landmarks like Burj Khalifa, City Walk, Dubai Mall, and the Museum of the Future, with easy access to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, making it ideal for professionals, families, and investors.

Object 1’s standing as a top-three developer in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle underscores the credibility of EVERGR1N HOUSE. The company’s regional expansion plans, including projects in Abu Dhabi in 2025, reflect its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality developments across the UAE.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a Dubai-based real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, with over a decade of experience in Spain, Ukraine, and the UAE. Specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments, Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer in Dubai, delivering high-quality projects in key areas like Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.