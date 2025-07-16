Dubai, UAE: As Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC) continues to establish itself as one of the city’s fastest-growing residential hubs, Object 1 has announced the launch of VERDAN1A — a multi-phase, sustainability-focused residential development comprising 316 units in the heart of this high-potential district.

Inspired by the word verde, meaning green, VERDAN1A reflects Object 1’s commitment to building communities that go beyond function to build connection, vitality, and holistic well-being. The project’s design is rooted in sustainability, offering a living environment that nurtures the body, mind, and soul.

The launch coincides with major infrastructure upgrades in the area, including the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will significantly improve connectivity for DLRC residents. From 2022 to 2025, average unit prices in DLRC have surged by 64%, achieving an average annual growth rate of 18%. Investors and experts identify DLRC as a key district for future urban expansion, thanks to its strong investment potential, competitive pricing, and attractive rental yields.

VERDAN1A 1 offers 208 units, and VERDAN1A 2 adds another 108 units, with both phases featuring a variety of resort-style amenities. Residents can enjoy a swimming pool, kids’ pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse, and children’s play areas. VERDAN1A 1 also provides a yoga and meditation zone, CrossFit area, cinema, outdoor showers, and open-air lounges. Meanwhile, VERDAN1A 2 features a dedicated BBQ space for relaxed outdoor gatherings.

The project’s construction will fully comply with the Dubai Green Building Regulations and Specifications, which set mandatory standards for insulation and energy efficiency through regulated R-values for walls, roofs, and glazing systems. These measures align with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and reflect the growing national emphasis on reducing emissions, enhancing liveability, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

“The number of transactions in Dubai Land Residence Complex has grown nearly sixfold over three years. This growth signals rising buyer confidence and sustained market momentum,” said Tatiana Tonu, CEO at Object 1. “The launch of VERDAN1A directly addresses this demand within the rapidly evolving Dubailand master district. The project is designed to promote sustainable urban living while contributing to the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan for inclusive growth and enhanced liveability.”

Set for completion in Q3 2027, VERDAN1A reinforces Object 1’s growing presence in Dubai’s residential sector and aligns with the UAE’s national vision for sustainable development. By integrating eco-conscious design, green construction practices, and a wellness-first approach, the project aims to contribute to a future where urban living and community well-being go hand in hand.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer, delivering high-quality projects in key areas. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.