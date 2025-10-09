Dubai, UAE: Object 1 marked another milestone with the launch of its series of projects, ELAR1S Sky and ELAR1S Rise, unveiled at an exclusive gala dinner at Atlantis The Royal. Hosted by radio and media icon Kris Fade, the event gathered brokers and real estate professionals for an evening that reflected the developer’s growing influence in Dubai’s real estate sector. Both towers are located in District 3 of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), where Object 1 ranks among the top three developers.

The launch underscored Object 1’s vision to redefine modern living in Jumeirah Village Triangle, introducing developments that strike a balance between community living, design elegance, lifestyle convenience, and long-term investor appeal. Both projects are inspired by the elements of air, light, and life, embodying a sanctuary of balance, tranquility, and natural harmony. Within its flowing architecture, spaces for living, working, and gathering coexist seamlessly, reinforcing Object 1’s commitment to creating spaces where residents can live, connect, and thrive.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “The launch of ELAR1S Sky and ELAR1S Rise is a proud moment for us, as it represents our vision of creating communities where design, lifestyle, and investment potential meet. We believe JVT is one of Dubai’s most promising residential hubs, and these projects are designed to deliver long-term value for both residents and investors. The overwhelming response at our launch event reflects the trust and confidence the market places in Object 1.”

ELAR1S Sky will rise 43 floors in District 3, JVT, offering 402 residences from studios to two-bedrooms, while ELAR1S Rise will add 198 residences alongside retail and office spaces across 24 floors. Together they form a vibrant ecosystem within the community, offering premium amenities such as infinity pools, lush gardens, clubhouses, gyms, outdoor fitness areas, kids’ play spaces, outdoor lounges, and integrated smart home systems, blending comfort, leisure, and family living with modern convenience.

As Jumeirah Village Triangle continues to perform strongly, the district has seen rental prices climb over 20% with yields averaging 6–8% per year, while transaction volumes rose 62% in early 2025 compared to the same period last year. Backed by Dubai Holding and RTA’s infrastructure upgrades, including the upcoming Purple Metro Line, JVT is rapidly becoming one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities. The addition of ELAR1S Sky and ELAR1S Rise strengthens this momentum, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and reinforcing Object 1’s position among the top ten developers in the city.

Both projects are anticipated for handover in 2028, adding to Object 1’s fast-growing portfolio of investor-focused and family-oriented developments across the city.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Within just three years, Object 1 has established itself as a leading developer, ranking among the top three developers in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle and the top 20 developers in Dubai.

With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality. The company has been recognised with major industry awards, including Emerging Urban Developer of the Year at the UAE Realty Awards and accolades at the Arabian Property Awards for LUM1NAR Towers and their flagship sustainable development EVERGR1N House.