Dubai, UAE – Object 1 has continued its rapid ascent in the UAE’s real estate sector, closing the first half of 2025 with a development pipeline exceeding 4.5 million square feet across more than 294 floors and 16 active projects on sale. The company’s strong positioning in Dubai has been further solidified by its strategic expansion into Abu Dhabi, along with a series of high-impact residential launches and the debut of the N1 Awards to spotlight innovation across the industry.

Since launch, Object 1 has sold over 1,433 units, with sales value in H1 2025 alone growing by 188% and volume by 157% compared to the same period in 2024, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.

“Our performance in H1 2025 reflects both the depth of demand in the UAE and the strength of our product,” said Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1. “With its strong economy, booming real estate sector, tax benefits, and world-class infrastructure, the UAE continues to draw global attention; more than 9,800 millionaires are expected to reside here by 2025. At Object 1, we remain focused on delivering well-designed, future-ready homes that meet the evolving needs of buyers and investors alike.”

The developer's guiding philosophy is to build homes that not only meet current market demand but also anticipate future lifestyle shifts. Every project is designed to blend long-term functionality with emotionally intelligent design, serving residents not just as homes, but as spaces that evolve with them.

Object 1’s portfolio spans some of Dubai’s most promising neighbourhoods. In JVC, the company is developing V1TER, 1WOOD, Ozone1, THE F1FTH, and the newly launched ALTA V1EW, offering premium views and smart-living features. In JVT, Object 1 continues to shape family-friendly living with W1NNER, LUM1NAR Towers, V1VID, and ESSENL1FE—a wellness-focused concept designed for buyers seeking balance, mental clarity, and holistic wellbeing in their living spaces. The biophilic and sustainability-focused EVERGR1N HOUSE in Jumeirah Garden City sold out within a month, leading to the upcoming launch of EVERGR1N HOUSE 2 to meet continued demand for eco-conscious, short-term rental-ready living. In Al Furjan, V1STARA House reflects a modern take on community-focused living, with projects also underway in Dubai Sports City and Dubai Land Residence Complex.

Object 1 continues to lead on green construction practices across all projects, utilising recycled steel, sustainable timber, and low-impact concrete. Advanced insulation, energy-efficient glazing, and high-performance HVAC systems are standard, in full alignment with the UAE Green Agenda 2030.

In a significant milestone, the developer will open its first Abu Dhabi sales gallery, marking its official expansion into the capital. This strategic move positions the developer to reach new audiences while maintaining its core values of design-led, community-oriented living.

Looking ahead, Object 1 plans to build on this momentum with further project launches, new partnerships, and deeper integration of sustainability and smart living into its offerings.

