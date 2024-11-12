Dubai/ London: Grosvenor and EIH London Investments Ltd have today announced that South Molton, in London’s prestigious Mayfair, will be home to the Indian luxury hospitality group’s first Oberoi Hotel in the UK.

Located on a prominent corner at 40-46 Brook Street, the hotel is poised to become Mayfair’s premier luxury boutique hotel, showcasing Oberoi’s iconic design, world-class service and attention to detail.

Grosvenor secured planning permission for the restoration of the 33,000 sq. ft Listed Building in 2022, as part of its wider South Molton development. This landmark project, currently the West End’s largest mixed-use development, will include the hotel, new office space, housing, cafes, shops, restaurants, community and leisure spaces, all set within a rejuvenated public realm.

At the heart of the project is a 267,000 sq. ft joint venture between Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK, set to deliver two best-in-class office buildings on Brook Street and Davies Street, offering corporate headquarter opportunities in one of the West End’s most sought-after locations.

South Molton will serve as a new gateway into Mayfair, drawing an estimated £6.5 million of spend annually, 1000 permanent jobs will be created upon completion alongside 450 jobs and apprenticeships during the construction phase. Work began onsite in November 2023, with all phases scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

Ms. Rachel Dickie, Executive Director of Investment and Development, Grosvenor, commented: “Confirming a brand as prestigious as Oberoi Hotels & Resorts will have its first UK presence at South Molton, in the heart of Mayfair, is what we mean when we say we are creating a destination of international significance. We are thrilled to have such a fantastic anchor for the project at this early stage of development.”

Mr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, added, “Our partnership with Grosvenor marks an important milestone in our international growth. London has always been a key market for our guests. We are excited to bring our distinctive hospitality experience to the heart of London. The Oberoi, Mayfair, will not only be a celebration of our brand at a prime location, but also an opportunity to showcase our service excellence.

Mr. Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of The Oberoi Group, further added: “We are delighted to bring the legendary Oberoi hospitality to London, especially in such an iconic location as Mayfair. This project marks a pivotal moment for our brand’s global journey. The Oberoi, Mayfair, will embody the very essence of luxury, offering guests an intimate retreat in the heart of Mayfair with the dynamic spirit of the city.”

JLL acted for Grosvenor, and EIH London Investments Ltd was advised by Johnny Sandelson.

About Grosvenor:

Grosvenor is an international organisation whose activities span urban property, food and agtech, rural estate management, and support for philanthropic initiatives. With a 340-year track record, we are committed to delivering lasting commercial, social, and environmental benefits, meeting today’s needs while taking responsibility for those of future generations.

Our UK property business supports around 1,000 businesses and thousands of residents and workers across London’s West End, while also investing in sustainable neighbourhoods in Liverpool and across England. As a company aligned with the 1.5°C climate target, we pioneer change and innovation in urban development, ensuring our places benefit both people and the planet in the long term.

About Oberoi Hotels & Resorts:

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts is founded on the belief that the guest is everything. This philosophy is evident in every one of our people and manifested most visibly in the sincere personal care and attention that is afforded every guest. While it is true that Oberoi’s exceptional properties, accommodations and facilities contribute greatly to the esteem in which we are held, we measure our success by the value of the human interaction practiced by our people and deeply felt by our guests.

For further details, please visit: www.oberoihotels.com

