Two iconic UAE venues added to portfolio following partnership announcement in 2023 to strengthen venue and hospitality industry in the region



Abu Dhabi: Oak View Group (OVG) and Ethara proudly announce the addition of two iconic venues to their portfolios: Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and House of Sustainability (formerly UAE Pavilion) in Expo City Dubai. This expansion follows the announcement in 2023 that would see the partners transform the venue and hospitality industry in the region under OVG Middle East and marks a pivotal moment for the two entities as they seek to strengthen their presence in the MENA region.



Jessica Koravos, President of OVG International, commented: “We are thrilled to be expanding OVG’s venue portfolio with the first two venues in the region under OVG Middle East. They each embody excellence in their respective domains with Zayed Sports City’s rich heritage of world-class sporting and entertainment events, and the House of Sustainability with its groundbreaking design and significance in Expo City Dubai. This expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering bespoke venue and hospitality solutions and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences at world-class facilities throughout the region.”



David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of Ethara, added: “Ethara has a legacy of operating four of the region’s most iconic and groundbreaking venues in Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Arena, Etihad Park, and Yas Conference Centre – which have each helped shape the event and venue industry in the region over the last 16 years. Through our partnership with OVG, we look forward to integrating Zayed Sports City and the House of Sustainability into our portfolio as we look to evolve to meet the ever-evolving demands of the industry under OVG Middle East.”

Zayed Sports City has long been a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s sporting and entertainment landscape. It features a diverse range of facilities, including the Zayed Sports City Stadium, International Tennis Centre, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Zayed Sports City Ice Rink, and Mubadala Pavilion. The venue has hosted prestigious events such as the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, WTA sanctioned Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, five editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, UAE National Day celebrations, and notable visits including Pope Francis and Prime Minister Modi. Its comprehensive facilities cater to community activities, professional sports, and world-class events which will see Zayed Sports City Stadium host four shows on Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour on 9, 11, 12, and 14 January 2025, International Tennis Centre host the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open from 1-8 February 2025, alongside other large sporting and community events.



The House of Sustainability, formerly the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, stands as a symbol of innovation and sustainability. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, it offers 8,000 square meters of exhibition space and continues to play a central role in Expo City Dubai. The venue’s transition from Expo 2020 to its current role underscores its significance as a hub for sustainability and architectural excellence.



About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents.

More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Ethara

Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com



For OVG Middle East media enquiries, please contact ethara@sevenmedia.ae

