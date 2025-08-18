Dubai, UAE – O Gold, the UAE’s first Emirati fractional gold and silver ownership app, has been awarded a Shariah Compliance Certification from the Center of Islamic Banking and Economics. This certification marks a significant milestone and reaffirms the company's commitment to Islamic finance principles.

O Gold offers insured and secure gold and silver buying and selling, along with Wakalah Gold Earnings, all fully compliant with Shariah principles. Wakalah Gold Earnings provides returns in gold, ensuring profits remain asset-based and interest-free. Every transaction is transparent, backed by high-purity gold and silver, with clear asset identification and no speculative practices.

"Receiving this certification is an honour and a crucial step in our mission to redefine gold ownership," said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold. “It validates our dedication to transparency and ethical practices and demonstrates our commitment to providing a platform that is not only accessible and secure, but also completely aligned with the values of our community.”

“We are pleased to certify O Gold’s gold and silver trading and investment offerings as fully compliant with AAOIFI Shariah standards,” said Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE. “This certification reflects O Gold’s commitment to ethical, transparent, and asset-backed precious metals solutions that meet the highest standards of Islamic finance. We believe this initiative will not only provide investors with Shariah-compliant opportunities but will also contribute to the global growth of Halal investment products.”

O Gold stands apart as the first Emirati platform enabling customers to own fractional amounts of gold and silver starting from just AED 1. This innovation opens doors for everyday investors, allowing them to benefit from precious metal ownership without the need to purchase large, costly quantities. The platform offers a complete ecosystem that empowers users to buy, sell, or lease gold with just a few taps, enjoy competitive market prices, and have their gold securely delivered to their doorstep.

With this certification, O Gold sets a new standard for gold investment in the Middle East, paving the way for a future where financial growth aligns seamlessly with faith-based principles.

About O Gold:

O Gold Precious Metals is the first Emirati app for fractional gold and silver ownership, enabling secure transactions starting from just 1 dirham. The platform offers seamless buying and selling of precious metals, redefining gold investment with accessibility and security at its core. With a strong focus on trust and transparency, O Gold ensures high-quality gold and silver, securely delivered with full insurance.

More than just a retailer, O Gold serves as a trusted partner in financial security through precious metal investments. Backed by a dedicated customer service team, the platform provides smooth and rewarding experience, adhering to the highest standards of quality and security.

For more information, visit www.ogold.app

