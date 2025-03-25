Abu Dhabi, UAE: Researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Microfluidics and Microdevices Laboratory (AMMLab) have developed an innovative sensing system that restores the missing tactile feedback in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), enhancing precision, ease of use, and safety. The new "off-the-jaw" system integrates force and angle sensors into the handle of laparoscopic tools, providing surgeons with real-time measurements of grasping forces and insights into tissue stiffness and thickness.

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) involves small incisions, reducing pain, shortening recovery times, and lowering infection risks. However, traditional MIS tools eliminate the surgeon’s sense of touch, making it difficult to determine the appropriate force to apply or distinguish between different types of tissue. This lack of tactile sensation can lead to errors, such as over- or under-grasping delicate tissues.

The NYU Abu Dhabi researchers’ unique "off-the-jaw" design, detailed in IEEE Access, marks a significant departure from previous approaches, which typically placed sensors at the jaws of surgical tools. It is the first solution to separate the sensing mechanism from the surgical site itself. This solution offers a simplified, cost-effective alternative that seamlessly integrates with any commercially available laparoscopic tool, addressing challenges related to sensor integration, wiring complexity, contamination, and sterilization requirements.

Beyond improving surgical precision and safety, this new technology could also shorten the learning curve for new surgeons by providing objective tactile feedback, accelerating their mastery of MIS techniques. Its scalability means it could be adapted for robotic-assisted surgery, endoscopy, telemedicine, and other medical applications.

"Minimally invasive surgery has revolutionized the field, but the lack of tactile feedback remains a challenge," said NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering Mohammad A. Qasaimeh. "Our new system restores this missing sense of touch, giving surgeons real-time data on tissue stiffness and thickness. This 'off-the-jaw' approach not only eliminates contamination risks but also makes the technology easier to integrate without requiring complex modifications to existing surgical tools."

"Early trials have demonstrated a 30 percent improvement in surgical task efficiency, highlighting the practical impact of this technology on surgical performance," added Wael Othman, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Researcher at the AMMLab. "Looking ahead, we plan to refine this system for robotic-assisted surgeries and explore even more sensitive microfluidic-based sensors for enhanced tissue differentiation."

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 30 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.