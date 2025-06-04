Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable real estate developer, has signed a strategic partnership with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. This partnership aims to accelerate the expansion of smart, sustainable urban projects within Qatar.

Under the agreement, QIA has acquired a 49% stake in Msheireb Properties, underlining its confidence in Msheireb Properties’ pioneering approach and integrated model for developing sustainable and human-centric smart cities. Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development retains its majority share of 51%.

The partnership aims to fast-track innovative, human-centric real estate initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country’s drive for economic diversification and environmental sustainability.

It also aligns with QIA’s mandate to support the development of a competitive Qatari economy and support the advancement of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

The collaboration opens new avenues for Msheireb Properties to expand its award-winning model, following the success of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the first fully redeveloped and sustainable city district in the world.

The partnership reinforces Qatar’s ambition to lead as a global hub for sustainable development, especially in light of international efforts to reduce emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Msheireb Downtown Doha has received global recognition for its integration of smart technologies, resilient infrastructure, and Qatari-inspired architecture.

As cities worldwide race to reduce emissions, this Qatari-backed partnership signals a bold move to lead the booming smart cities sector, with sustainability at its core.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority, is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel Doha - MGallery Collection, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

Media Contact: media@qia.qa