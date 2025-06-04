Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Holdings PLC, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has signed a contract to operate and manage ADNOC’s Das Hospital at Das Island.

This agreement supports ADNOC’s commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness, improving healthcare accessibility, and promoting community wellbeing at Das Island.

The new Das Hospital is designed to serve as the primary healthcare and emergency response hub for Das Island residents. With its advanced infrastructure and comprehensive range of services, the facility will provide round-the-clock care for ADNOC’s workforce, residents, and emergency medical cases arising from nearby locations.

Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, SVP, Group Medical & Wellbeing, ADNOC, said: “Through this partnership with Burjeel Holdings, ADNOC’s state-of-the-art Das Hospital will provide access to top-tier healthcare and emergency services for our employees, reinforcing our Energy for Wellbeing strategy. Our people are our most important asset and ADNOC will continue to prioritize their wellbeing and foster a healthy working environment."

Burjeel Holdings will oversee all clinical and administrative functions of the hospital. The facility includes a broad range of outpatient specialties—such as general surgery, internal medicine, family medicine, occupational health, ENT, dental, ophthalmology, and cardiac and pulmonary unit. It also houses a fully equipped emergency department with a minor operating room, licensed pharmacies, and a dedicated blood bank.

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with ADNOC through the management of the new Das Hospital. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to extending advanced, high-quality healthcare to strategic and remote locations. Burjeel Holdings remains dedicated to clinical excellence, innovation, and agile operations in support of ADNOC’s vision for a safer and healthier future.”

Inpatient care is supported by 23 beds across male and female quarantine and critical care units, with the capability to manage both acute and chronic cases. The facility is further supported by advanced diagnostic imaging including X-ray, CT scan, and ultrasound, along with a dedicated physiotherapy and rehabilitation unit. Purpose-built for resilience and emergency responsiveness, the hospital includes a decontamination unit, ambulance bays, and a helipad to support medical evacuations from Das Island. Tele-consultation and tele-counselling services, vaccination programs, and health education initiatives will further enhance access and continuity of care.

The Das Hospital builds upon the foundation of the former Das Medical Center, significantly enhancing healthcare provision on the island. With the integration of inpatient facilities, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and surgical services, the new hospital ushers in a new era of comprehensive, high-quality care for the Das community. It will also serve as the first responder for medical emergencies while supporting preventive and rehabilitative care aligned with ADNOC’s occupational health guidelines.

The new contract builds on Burjeel Holdings’ long-standing partnership with ADNOC, which includes the successful operation and management of Al Dhannah Hospital, one of the largest healthcare facilities in the Al Dhafra region. The hospital will operate as part of an integrated care network, supported by the Group’s advanced facilities, including its flagship unit, Burjeel Medical City. Burjeel Holdings’ network is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technologies and specialized expertise to manage complex cases across a broad spectrum, including trauma, organ transplantation, women’s health, pediatrics, orthopedics, spine surgery, and neurosciences, ensuring continuity of care from remote to tertiary-level settings.