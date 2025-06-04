Dubai, UAE June 3rd 2025: Global medical device manufacturer Sky Medical Technology (Sky), parent company of Firstkind Ltd, today announced Dubai-based Genesis Healthcare, Dubai London Hospital and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital have adopted Sky Medical’s innovative geko® device to accelerate chronic wound healing (leg ulcers), prevent and treat lower limb oedema (swelling) and to prevent venous thromboembolism (VTE - blood clots) in medically ill and immobile patients.

The size of a small wrist-watch, the geko device is a wearable neuromuscular electrostimulator that is applied to the surface of the skin just below the knee. It delivers a gentle electrical pulse, once per second, to the common peroneal nerve, activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, increasing venous, arterial, and microcirculatory blood flow at a rate equal to 60%1 of walking, replicating the effects of exercise without a patient having to move.

Commenting on the adoption of the geko device, Dr Ibrahim Riza, Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, said:

“The geko device has been a game-changer in my practice. External compression, multi-layer bandaging, and drugs are the current standard of care for increasing blood circulation, but they do not work for all conditions. External compression and bandaging therapies can be complex to apply and uncomfortable to wear, leading to poor patient compliance, and drugs can carry an unpredictable bleed risk. The geko device overcomes these challenges and is uniquely positioned to address significant unmet needs when drug and current compression devices are impractical or contraindicated. As well as chronic wound healing and post-stroke VTE prevention, the geko device is highly effective in addressing lymphedema and maternity and travel-related oedema.”

“One of its biggest advantages is ease of use. The geko device is lightweight, silent, and completely non-invasive. Patients can wear it while sitting, lying down, and moving around, making it ideal for immobile patients and for those who are active in managing their recovery following surgery. By offering my patients the geko device, I provide them with a safe, comfortable, and effective way to support their vascular health, without the need for drugs or bulky equipment.”

Commenting on behalf of Sky Medical Technology, CEO and Founder Bernard Ross:

“I am delighted that Dr Ibrahim Riza and his clinical team are benefiting from the geko device, which provides an effective and non-invasive way to manage vascular health and enhance recovery. We are proud to be partnered with hospitals and clinicians in Dubai who share our vision for advanced therapies that can deliver better patient outcomes and healthcare system savings.”

About the geko device

The patented geko device is a NICE-approved (MTG19), FDA-cleared, wearable neuromuscular electrostimulor. The size of a wristwatch and worn at the knee, the geko device gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve, activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins of the calf 2- at a rate equal to 60%1 of walking without a patient having to move. The blood flow volume and velocity increase prevents blood pooling and clotting, treats and prevents trauma-based and post-operative oedema, and in chronic wound care improves microcirculatory blood flow, delivering oxygenated blood to the wound bed to promote wound healing: www.gekodevices.com

About Firstkind and Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse®, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko device. Sky’s products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of focus include life-threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling after surgery, and vascular conditions related to wound healing. The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.skymedtech.com

About the Dubai hospitals

Genesis Healthcare excels in advanced diagnostics and personalized care, making it a top choice for comprehensive wellness. Dubai London Hospital is known for its British-standard medical expertise, offering premium care across multiple specialties. Mediclinic Parkview Hospital stands out for its state-of-the-art technology, international medical staff, and patient-centric approach. Together, these hospitals represent the best of Dubai’s healthcare sector, blending innovation, quality, and compassionate service to meet diverse patient needs in a world-class medical environment.

About Abu Dhabi International Medical Services (ADI)

Abu Dhabi International Medical Services (ADI) is a leading healthcare solutions provider in the UAE. As the exclusive distributor of the geko device from Firstkind, ADI brings advanced technology and expert support to enhance patient care across the region.

