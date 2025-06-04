New Delhi, India - Etihad Airways has signed a strategic codeshare agreement with Taipei-based STARLUX Airlines, expanding customer access to Northeast Asia and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a gateway between East and West.

The partnership, announced at the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, enables Etihad customers to connect seamlessly to key Japanese cities including Nagoya, Sapporo, and Fukuoka via Taipei, whilst offering STARLUX passengers direct access to Etihad's European network through Abu Dhabi.

Etihad will launch daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Taipei on 7 September 2025, operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The new route creates the foundation for the codeshare partnership, positioning Taipei as a gateway for Etihad's expansion into Northeast Asia.

Etihad customers booking through etihad.com and the airline's mobile app will benefit from streamlined travel with single-ticket bookings, coordinated check-in processes, and automatic baggage transfers to final destinations across STARLUX's Asia-Pacific network.

The agreement also opens new pathways for STARLUX passengers to reach European destinations including Prague, Madrid, and Barcelona via Abu Dhabi, positioning the emirate as an attractive transit hub for Asian travellers bound for Europe.

Both airlines will launch joint marketing initiatives in Taiwan and establish a reciprocal frequent flyer programme by year-end, allowing Etihad Guest members to earn and redeem miles across both networks.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said:

"This partnership with STARLUX Airlines opens new market opportunities in Northeast Asia, giving our customers access to Japan's key business and leisure destinations through Taipei. STARLUX Airlines’ reputation for premium service aligns perfectly with our standards, and together we're offering travellers more choice and convenience when connecting across three continents."

Simon Liu, Chief Strategy Officer of STARLUX Airlines, said: "Our partnership with Etihad Airways marks a significant milestone in STARLUX Airlines' global expansion, laying the foundation for future European routes. As one of the Middle East's leading carriers, Etihad is globally recognised for its innovation and premium service—values that strongly align with the STARLUX brand. By leveraging Abu Dhabi's role as a major hub, this codeshare allows us to rapidly extend our network into Europe, offering passengers a wider range of travel options. We also look forward to deepening collaboration on mileage accrual and premium services to ensure an exceptional experience for customers."

The codeshare agreement builds on Etihad's strategic network expansion, which has seen the airline grow to serve over 90 destinations worldwide. The partnership with STARLUX further demonstrates Abu Dhabi's appeal as a premium transit destination, offering travellers world-class facilities at Zayed International Airport alongside the option to extend layovers with Etihad's complimentary Abu Dhabi Stopover programme.

Codeshare flights will be available for booking through etihad.com, the Etihad app, and travel partners, with services expected to commence following regulatory approvals.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 32 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its four US routes: Taipei-Los Angeles, Taipei-San Francisco, Taipei-Seattle and Taipei-Ontario. In February 2026, STARLUX will launch its fifth U.S. destination—Phoenix, further strengthening its transpacific network. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit www.starlux-airlines.com, or on our social channels Facebook www.facebook.com/starluxairlines and Instagram www.instagram.com/starluxairlines.

