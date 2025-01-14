DUBAI, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the launch of its Multicloud Experts community ("MC Experts") in EMEA. A bold initiative, MC Experts aims to create a platform for leading cloud experts to pool knowledge and resources while being able to lean on peers and specialists to empower customers to thrive in an increasingly complex multicloud world.

Modern cloud projects are no longer confined to a single platform or provider. According to the 2024 Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) report, 64% of organisations are planning to adopt a multicloud strategy within the next three years. However, Nutanix understands that the complexities of multicloud require drawing expertise from a diverse array of cloud services, demanding the collaborative effort of specialists. To meet this demand, MC Experts will bring together a community of multicloud experts with diverse expertise and experience across leading industry solutions, spanning from from private cloud, to public cloud and the edge.

"The creation of the MC Experts community underscores the importance of cross-platform expertise in today’s cloud environment and is a nod to the reality that no single provider can address every challenge in a multicloud landscape,” said Paulo Pereira, VP, Pre-Sales and Systems Engineering, at Nutanix. “By pooling knowledge and creating a collaborative space for learning, we are equipping businesses with the resources they need to thrive across multiple clouds."

How Will the MC Experts Community Work?

The MC Experts community will be a dynamic group comprising cloud specialists strategically selected to ensure a wide range of expertise across platforms. These experts will participate in knowledge-sharing sessions, webinars, hands-on labs, and certification opportunities, making it a truly interactive and engaged community.

Each quarter, members of the MC Experts will be engaged with challenges developed to deepen their understanding and further their skills. Nutanix will create a space for the community to collaborate seamlessly with a dedicated Slack channel, discovery plans tailored to multicloud topics, and participation in annual challenges.

"Cloud projects succeed when we work together, and the MC Experts community is a reflection of that belief. By bringing together experts from every corner of the cloud ecosystem, we can push the boundaries of what’s possible," added Pereira.

What does Nutanix Bring to the Table?

Nutanix sees its role in the MC Experts community as more than just facilitating collaboration—it will actively support, educate, and engage with the community participants.

Access to exclusive tools and resources: Nutanix will offer MC Experts free access to training and certification programmes and other multicloud certifications. Participants will also receive hands-on experience through real-world cloud projects.

Comprehensive engagement tools: Nutanix will provide a Slack channel for seamless interaction between experts and Nutanix engineers, product managers, and cloud technologists. This space will be used for collaboration, Q&A sessions, and feedback loops to ensure ongoing engagement.

Interactive discovery plans: Every six months, new cloud communities will be invited to join the MC Experts, ensuring the community is continuously growing and learning. These discovery plans will introduce new topics, industry trends, and best practices.

Expanding the MC Expert Vision

Looking ahead, Nutanix plans to expand the MC Experts community by bringing in new participants from across the cloud industry every six months. The vision is to build a truly global network of over 360 cloud professionals who can collaborate across borders and industries.

"The MC Experts community is not just about sharing knowledge—it’s about creating a space where the brightest minds in the cloud can come together to solve real-world problems. As we continue to grow this initiative, we look forward to seeing how these collaborations will drive new solutions and open doors for businesses globally – while helping customers accelerate their cloud transformation," said Pereira.

