DUBAI, UAE, Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new platform and program enhancements for Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program partners, including the new multitenant cloud capabilities enabled by the Nutanix Service Provider Central program designed to help partners scale and differentiate their services.

“Service providers are at the heart of helping customers modernize and adopt cloud operating models on their terms,” said Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix. “With the Nutanix Cloud Platform and our Elevate Service Provider Program, we will deliver multitenant capabilities, flexible licensing, and the go-to-market support partners need to build differentiated offerings that drive growth and long-term customer value.”

Powering Multitenancy for Service Providers

Service Provider Central with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution aims to provide a clear path for recently disenfranchised VMware Cloud Service Provider partners to continue offering profitable services to their customers. It is a new product that will be available in the second half of 2026 and is designed to address the pressing market need for an enterprise-grade multitenant Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas) on NCP.

Service Provider Central will offer a single pane of glass through Nutanix Central enabling service providers to run multiple tenants with automated workflows on shared Nutanix infrastructure without compromising control or compliance.

Individual tenants will get their own private cloud environment with access to the familiar Nutanix Prism solution. Tenants will be able to manage their own compute, storage and networking, identity, and authorization. Service providers will maintain centralized operational control and governance.

Enabling Trusted, Nutanix-Validated Service Offerings

New program offerings include a new “Powered by Nutanix: Verified Solutions” where service providers delivering offerings aligned with Nutanix best practices and architectural standards can earn official verification from Nutanix, helping customers more easily identify trusted, high-quality services built using Nutanix software.

The program initially covers private cloud services, with solution badges available for IaaS, including Sovereign IaaS, and Disaster Recovery as a Service. In the future, Nutanix plans to expand verification to additional services such as Desktop as a Service and cloud native solutions.

Accelerating Service Provider Transitions from VMware to Nutanix

Nutanix is offering an onboarding incentive to accelerate service provider transitions from VMware. Eligible providers can access Nutanix software at a nominal per-month commitment during an initial promotional period on new three-year or longer consumption subscriptions tied to VMware replacements. This helps service providers avoid paying full costs for both platforms during migration.

“Service providers are playing an increasingly critical role in helping organizations modernize and adopt flexible cloud operating models, particularly across the Middle East and Africa. With our enhanced multitenant capabilities and partner programs, we are enabling providers to scale efficiently, deliver differentiated services, and support customers as they transition to hybrid multicloud environments with greater confidence and control,” said Shaista Ahmed, Director, Channel & OEM Sales, Middle East & Africa at Nutanix.

Learn more about this news here.

Partner Commentary

“Strong partnerships are built on trust, a shared expertise, and a clear understanding of real operational challenges. Working closely with Nutanix on the development of Service Provider Central, we’ve brought our experience as a global service provider to highly secure and regulated industries to help shape the platform in a way that reflects how service providers operate today. Our collaboration has resulted in a solution that allows service providers to deliver scalable, secure, multitenant cloud services while making adoption simple for customers operating in complex environments.”

Edward O’Connor, Chief Technology Officer, Continent 8 Technologies

“As customer needs continue to shift, we wanted a platform that could support where the market is going, not where it has been. Nutanix has been a strong fit for that vision, and SP Central adds meaningful multitenant capabilities that help us expand how we deliver cloud services. For DartPoints, that means more flexibility in how we serve customers and more room to grow on the platform.”

Brad Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, DartPoints

"Enterprise IT leaders want reliable cloud options without operational headaches. Nutanix is directly answering that demand with this multitenant platform. Nutanix SP Central makes it significantly easier for service providers to deliver the performance, security, and control that customers expect from a modern cloud operating model.”

Anthony Jackman, Chief Innovation Officer, Expedient

"Delivering next-generation services demands a scalable, flexible platform capable of efficiently supporting both legacy and cloud-native workloads while empowering end-users to be self-sufficient for common tasks like provisioning, VM lifecycle, and backup/recovery. ITS Integra is looking forward to expanding our technical and go-to-market collaboration with Nutanix, including exploring the use of Nutanix SP Central to build our next-generation secure and scalable multitenant services to better address our clients’ evolving needs.”

Thierry Del Monte, Chief Technology Officer, ITS Integra

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.