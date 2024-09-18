Al Wathba’s Ghaf Grove is expected to absorb approximately 4,2000 tonnes of carbon dioxide during its lifespan

Abu Dhabi: TAQA Water Solutions, a leader in sustainable water solutions, and Royal Gardens Agricultural Contracting, have signed a contract to create a thriving Ghaf tree grove in Al Wathba, a significant step towards environmental conservation and sustainable water management.

Through this collaboration, over 1,000 Ghaf trees will be planted around the main pumping station of the strategic tunnel, and irrigated entirely with recycled water from TAQA Water Solutions' state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities. Each tree, with an average longevity of 120 years, can absorb approximately 4,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide during its lifespan.

By utilising recycled water for irrigation, TAQA Water Solutions is demonstrating the transformative potential of circular water solutions to significantly reduce the demand for precious freshwater resources. TAQA Water Solutions has already achieved a regional record by recycling 80% of the water being utilised across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the target to reach 100% utilisation through plans to expand its application and use across wider industries, further contributing to the UAE’s 2050 Net Zero strategy,

Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, said: “Optimising our reuse of water for irrigation is a challenge that we are successfully turning into an opportunity. The Al Wathba Ghaf Grove is a great example of wastewater supporting greening efforts in urban and rural areas, helping to build a greener, more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The Ghaf tree is integral to the UAE’s incredible ecosystem, and it gives us pride to play a key role in preserving the nation’s most precious natural resources through the power of sustainable water solutions.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Sharafi CEO of Royal Gardens Agricultural Contracting said: “We are proud to partner with TAQA Water Solutions on this inspiring project that aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to environmental sustainability. The Ghaf tree holds a special place in the UAE's natural heritage, and we are thrilled to be part of this initiative that will enhance the beauty of Abu Dhabi landmarks, and support biodiversity for years to come.”

The collaboration between the two entities ensures effective planting and long-term care of the Ghaf trees. Scheduled for completion in December 2024, this project contributes to the UAE's target to reach Net Zero by 2050 as Ghaf trees are known for their resilience and carbon sequestration capabilities, acting as natural carbon sinks and helping mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Ghaf tree, which lives for an average of 120 years, carries cultural and natural significance for the region and provides shelter and habitat for animals and plants alike. It is the national tree of the UAE, and in 2019 it was selected as the symbol for the UAE's Year of Tolerance, honouring its role in bringing stability to desert environments.

About TAQA Water Solutions

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, TAQA Water Solutions, previously known as SWS Holding, is a leading company specialising in sustainable water solutions to transform one of our most valuable natural resources, contribute to sustainable economic development and improve the quality of life. As part of TAQA Group, TAQA Water Solutions has a focus on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and to the United Nations SDGs, TAQA Water Solutions acts as a catalyst for promoting smart and sustainable growth through the power of collaboration, mainly B2B and G2G partnerships.

TAQA Water Solutions is the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate. With over 1,341,000 m3 collected daily through an extensive 12,800 km network supported by over 250 pumping stations and 42 treatment plants, the company works towards reducing the pressure on natural water resources and promote sustainability and value creation.