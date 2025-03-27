DUBAI — NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world’s top 6 IT solution providers, is proud to announce a significant expansion in its operations and market reach across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) Region. The company aims to designate the UAE as the focal point for its operations in the region and establish the country as a strategic tech hub. All these efforts are spearheaded by the senior executives of NTT DATA Business Solutions under the leadership of Dr. Bahri Danış, Executive Vice President of META.

The names and the titles of the leaders taking on critical responsibilities at a regional level are Serdal Mermer, Senior Vice President, Professional Services; Dr. Amere Oakman, Senior Vice President, Project Services & AMS; Fatih Irak, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing; Selin Bakaçhan, CHRO and Ertan Dereköylü, CFO.

Global expertise combines with local needs

This move by NTT DATA Business Solutions leverages the UAE’s strategic location and robust business environment to support rapid regional expansion. By strengthening operations in the UAE, the leading global technology service provider aims to enhance its service delivery, streamline processes, and foster closer relationships with clients in the region.

“Our rapid growth in the Middle East is due to the strength of our team and the value we deliver to our clients. By leveraging our global expertise and focusing on local market needs, we have positioned ourselves as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the region,” said Dr. Bahri Danış.

NTT DATA Business Solutions brings a wealth of global competence and industry-specific know-how to the META region. With 360-degree SAP capabilities, the company offers end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of local industries. This includes innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and the internet of things (IoT), ensuring that clients receive cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

Customer-centric approach

In line with its commitment to innovation, NTT DATA Business Solutions continues to invest in developing advanced technologies and solutions. This approach not only meets current market demands but also anticipates future trends, enabling clients to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“Our focus on innovative solutions and a customer-centric approach has been instrumental in our success. We are dedicated to continuing this momentum, driving digital transformation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients,” added Dr. Danış.

The rapid expansion and impressive growth of NTT DATA Business Solutions in the META region underscore the company's commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt and thrive in dynamic markets. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, NTT DATA Business Solutions is poised to lead the digital transformation journey for businesses across the Middle East and beyond.

Newly appointed META leaders

With a deep understanding of the region’s evolving landscape, NTT DATA’s newly appointed leaders aim to drive growth by aligning cutting-edge technologies with the company’s core objectives. Their expertise in digital transformation, AI-driven solutions, and industry innovation will strengthen market presence, enhance customer experiences, and foster new opportunities across META region.

“This leadership expansion underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring we continue to lead the industry with forward-thinking strategies and transformative solutions,” commented Dr. Bahri Danış.

Fatih Irak, who has assumed critical roles in sales and marketing since 2010, will accelerate NTT DATA’s strategic growth vision with a customer-focused approach. Serdal Mermer, having achieved pioneering projects in the areas of innovation and operational excellence, will lead the strategic growth and transformation of professional services in the region in his new role. Dr. Amere Oakman, who has been with the company since 2007, will lead the way for more effective and integrated execution of projects across the region.

CHRO Selin Bakaçhan, who joined NTT DATA Business Solutions in 2017, will take employee satisfaction and talent management to the highest level in the region. Ertan Dereköylü, who has drawn attention with his success in financial processes since 2014 within NTT DATA Business Solutions, will support financial efficiency and stable growth in the region.

-Ends-

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become intelligent enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.