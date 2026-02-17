DUBAI, UAE - NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services and Saal.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and big data solutions, announced a collaboration to jointly deliver next-generation AI solutions, AI-ready infrastructure and industry-focused innovations for enterprises.

The collaboration combines Saal.ai’s portfolio of big data, UAE-developed AI products and industry solutions with NTT DATA’s global delivery scale, deep industry expertise and secure digital infrastructure. Together, the organizations aim to accelerate responsible AI adoption, modernize legacy environments and drive data-led transformations across key industries in the region.

Under the alliance, Saal.ai and NTT DATA will focus on the joint development and deployment of advanced AI and machine learning solutions, including generative AI, agentic analytics, intelligent automation and industry-specific use cases for the market. This will be supported by robust data engineering, real-time analytics and governed data platforms. The partnership will also address the design and implementation of scalable, secure and resilient AI-ready infrastructure across cloud, hybrid, on-premises and edge environments. This includes containerized AI workloads, machine learning operations platforms and high-performance data pipelines.

“This collaboration with NTT DATA represents a significant step forward in our mission to operationalize AI at scale for enterprises,” said Vikraman Poduval, Chief Executive Officer of Saal.ai. “By bringing together Saal.ai’s industrialized AI and big data solutions with NTT DATA’s global expertise, we aim to deliver practical, responsible and industry-relevant AI solutions that drive measurable business impact.”

“Partnering with Saal.ai strengthens our ability to help clients accelerate their AI journeys with confidence,” said Muhannad Khattab, Managing Director for NTT DATA in the UAE. “Together, we will focus on delivering secure, scalable and responsible AI solutions that modernize enterprises, unlock value and support long-term digital transformation across industries.”

About Saal.ai:

Saal.ai is a prominent leader in AI-cognitive solutions, helping businesses across various industries improve operational efficiency and drive innovation.

With a suite of UAE-developed products and platforms, including SovaAI, Ishraf, DigiXT, Academy X, Dataprism360, and Market Hub, Saal.ai offers tailored solutions designed to drive digital transformation in sectors like defence, healthcare, oil and gas, smart cities and education.

With a vision to unlock exponential growth and improve lives, Saal.ai, a part of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, is dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to help organizations streamline processes, enhance decision-making and create more meaningful, compassionate futures for all.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

