Abu Dhabi / London – NSCC International and Hiperpile Limited, are pleased to announce a new partnership agreement for the marketing, design and installation of Hiperpile technologies across the GCC region.

The partnership brings together Hiperpile’s award-winning low-carbon foundation technology with NSCC’s regional expertise, operational capability and delivery experience, creating a platform to support the adoption of more sustainable foundation solutions across major developments in the Middle East.

Hiperpile is an innovative combined structural and green-energy foundation system that significantly reduces concrete and reinforcement volumes when compared with traditional bored piles, while also enabling renewable energy capture and storage within the foundations themselves.

Following initial studies and joint technical assessments, both parties believe Hiperpile offers significant benefits for the GCC market, including:

Enhanced structural efficiency and performance

Improved operational output

Increased safety for construction operatives

Reduced embodied carbon

Fewer vehicle movements to site

The ability to provide highly efficient cooling systems to buildings, saving operational cost

The partnership has been established to ensure Hiperpile is verified, tested and approved for use in the region, providing clients with confidence when considering the solution for future projects. The longer-term ambition is to introduce Hiperpile’s wider suite of Hiper foundation and energy solutions to the GCC market.

About Hiperpile

Hiperpile was awarded the prestigious ICE London Brunel Medal in 2025 for its contribution to low carbon solutions in the built environment. The system has undergone extensive testing and successful trials, including deployment at NEOM’s THE LINE project over the past two years.

Delivery in the GCC will be supported by Hiperpile’s combined in-house structural and geotechnical design teams, enabling the provision of robust, cost-effective alternative foundation solutions tailored to regional project requirements.

About NSCC International

NSCC International has been at the forefront of foundation and ground engineering in the GCC and Middle East since the late 1960s, consistently bringing new and technically advanced solutions to a market it has helped shape. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the specialist contractor is the trusted partner on the region's most complex enabling works, with a portfolio spanning landmark projects including NEOM's THE LINE, Zayed International Airport, and the Qatar National Museum.

Statement

Stuart Norman, Director at Hiperpile Limited, said:

“This partnership brings together two highly innovative, driven and trusted organisations. NSCC is known for its strong operational, technical and delivery expertise, and we are delighted they have become our partner of choice to support the testing, approval and adoption of Hiperpile technology across the GCC.”

Khalil N. Khouri, Group CEO of NSCC International, adds:

“We are proud to partner with Hiperpile Limited to introduce their energy pile technology to the GCC, at a time when sustainability sits at the heart of the region's agenda. The solution offers developers a genuine path to reducing embodied carbon at the foundation level, while unlocking a renewable energy source that lowers operational energy consumption over each project's lifetime.”

For further information, please contact:

NSCC - Bernadette Chin – Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing (Bernadette.Chin@nsccme.com)

Hiperpile - Kelly March – Head of Communications (Kelly.march@keltbray.com)