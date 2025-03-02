Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region have successfully concluded a pivotal regional forum, setting the stage for stronger regional cooperation in addressing substance use disorders.

Over three days, healthcare experts, policymakers, and civil society representatives convened in Abu Dhabi for a comprehensive program of high-level panels, expert-led discussions, and interactive workshops. Key topics included integrating substance use disorder treatment into national healthcare policies, expanding access to rehabilitation services, preventing substance use initiation, particularly among vulnerable populations, advancing harm reduction strategies, and strengthening cross-border collaboration.

The forum resulted in key commitments, including outlining tailored strategies, emphasizing evidence-based interventions and culturally relevant prevention efforts to effectively address region-specific challenges.

Experts stressed the necessity of improved monitoring and evidence collection to track evolving substance use trends and inform more effective policies. Additionally, they underscored the role of communication technologies and behavioral sciences in developing targeted awareness campaigns and dismantling misconceptions surrounding substance use disorders.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of NRC, underscored the need for a holistic approach: “A strong public health response to substance use disorders requires integrating healthcare systems, policy frameworks, and community-based interventions. This forum has been instrumental in aligning regional efforts and advancing solutions that empower individuals on their path to recovery.”

The forum reaffirms the UAE’s leadership in global health partnerships and evidence-based rehabilitation. NRC remains dedicated to driving public health advancements through research, innovation, and collaboration, ensuring that recovery, well-being, and dignity remain at the heart of substance use disorder treatment.