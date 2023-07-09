Muscat: OMPay's Digital Wallet is Oman’s emerging mobile payment service platform It has been designed to cater to the diverse demographic population of the country. The mobile app offers a wide range of convenient services for sending and receiving payments, and it has recently introduced a new feature to its portfolio: international remittance through the app. This latest addition showcases OMPay's dedication to providing advanced fintech solutions that extends beyond borders.

According to Mr. Abdulaziz Al Rawahi, CEO of OMPay, "We are constantly evolving and enabling international remittance through the digital wallet was part of our vision. We have successfully achieved it.’’

The international remittance option is available in 9 countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Uganda. Users can choose either the cash pickup option through designated agents or have the funds directly transferred to the recipient's digital wallet or bank account, instantly.

This facility can be particularly useful for students residing abroad. Family members who wish to send money to their loved ones can avoid travel and wait time to and from exchanges, avoid hefty service charges, and avail world-standard competitive exchange rates through OMPay.

The OMPay mobile app is an all-in-one solution that provides a seamless payments experience. Fast, secure, and reliable methods have been utilized to bring this facility to the Omani citizens and expat population.

It is available for download on Google, Huawei and Apple devices. For more information, visit ompay.com.