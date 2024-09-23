Dubai, UAE – NOVVI Properties, a leading real estate company in Dubai, is proud to announce its certification as a “Great Place to Work” for 2024. This prestigious recognition reflects the company’s commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and growth-oriented workplace. It also highlights NOVVI’s unique position as a company that not only serves its clients but invests deeply in the development and success of its employees through a range of innovative initiatives.

The certification is awarded by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, and is based on comprehensive employee feedback across areas such as trust, fairness, respect, and collaboration. NOVVI’s employees gave high marks, pointing to the company’s focus on creating an environment where they feel valued and motivated.

“Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible, not just in real estate but in how we nurture and develop our people,” said Mario, Head Of Brokerage of NOVVI Properties. “Earning the 'Great Place to Work' certification is a reflection of the culture we’ve built - a place where employees feel supported, have access to the world’s best training, and are encouraged to grow every single day.”

One of the standout features of the company’s culture is its focus on world-class training. Recent closed sessions have featured industry heavyweights like Jas Takhar, a renowned real estate expert, who offered hands-on coaching to help the team sharpen their skills and stay competitive in a fast-paced market. The company also brought in global sales coach Daniel G to headline the “Art of Closing” event series giving employees and agents across the region a chance to learn from one of the top minds in the field. These sessions help the team stay ahead of industry trends and continue offering clients top-tier service.

"Bringing in leading sales experts like Jas and Daniel is part of our strategy to invest in our people," Mario added. "These training sessions aren’t just about improving sales techniques - they’re about empowering our team with the skills they need to be the best in the industry."

In addition to its focus on training, the company offers a suite of benefits designed to enhance work-life balance and overall job satisfaction. From VIP gym memberships to luxury car incentives and all-expenses-paid trips, the leadership team makes it a priority to ensure employees feel motivated and supported both inside and outside the office.

The "Great Place to Work" certification is globally recognized and highlights organizations that build trust with their employees, foster pride in the workplace and create an environment where people can thrive. It’s a testament to the leadership’s efforts to create a place where employees are excited to come to work every day.

Looking forward, the company is committed to maintaining this strong culture, continuing to invest in employee growth and well-being as it grows. The focus will remain on fostering a dynamic and inclusive environment where every team member has the opportunity to reach their full potential.