Amman, Jordan - Novartis Pharma Services, Inc. swiss multinational pharmaceutical company, has been recently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for in Jordan. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries with the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver outstanding work experience with the highest standards regarding working conditions.



Employees rate the organization highly at 88%, with 1% increase from 2024.Employees express high satisfaction rate across areas such as leadership, HR practices and benefits, reflecting strong management support, fair policies, and good employee care.

From HR practices, leadership and people practices stand out as the highest-rated areas, showing that employees value transparent direction and supportive management.

"Being certified as a Best Place to Work for the second year in a row—and achieving the #1 ranking in Jordan—is a tremendous source of pride for us. This recognition reflects the passion, commitment, and spirit of our people, who make our culture what it is every single day. I am deeply grateful for their dedication and proud of what we continue to build together." — Sherif Amin, Country President, Levant



"At Novartis, we are reimagining HR by putting our people at the heart of everything we do. Our culture is something you can feel and measure in your daily work—not just slogans read about in our hallways or handbooks. Our framework serves as a daily guide for how work gets done."— Dina Soubar, People Partner, Levant.

Every year, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable changes in their organizations.

About Novartis Pharma Services Inc.

Novartis’ purpose is to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. The company focuses on innovative medicines and biosimilars, aiming to deliver high-quality treatments globally. Its culture emphasizes being Inspired, Curious, and Unbossed, underpinned by integrity



ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing leading workplaces around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes the organization’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Besides the employee survey, an HR assessment is conducted focusing on evaluating the organization HR practices against the best standards.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

X: x.com/bptw4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Contacts

Media Team | media@bestplacestoworkfor.org | +1 646 980 2510 | +44 208 895 6562 | +65 3159 3656