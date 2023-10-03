CVREP: 46% of deaths in Egypt are caused by cardiovascular disease, which can be reduced by maintaining healthy cholesterol levels3



Alfa Lab: Through this partnership, we aim to provide hundred thousands of ASVD patients with comprehensive patients awareness services



Novartis: We envision a world where ASCVD is eliminated so patients can live longer and healthier lives



Cairo: In a collaboration aimed at developing targeted innovative tools to enhance the journey of patients suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), Novartis Pharma S.A.E. (Novartis Egypt) and Alfa Labs have announced a new partnership as part of a heart health movement ‘Unblocked Movement’. This agreement seeks to enable ASVD Patients to lower their LDL-C – known as bad cholesterol – and to raise their awareness of the risks associated with high level of LDL-C and encourage proper management of the disease with dedicated follow-up tools. It is noteworthy that the cooperation between Novartis and Alfa Laboratories aims to develop innovative and targeted tools to educate and raise awareness of patients with atherosclerosis (ASCVD) and providing them with the best health care services.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVD is the world’s leading cause of death, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths, of these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke2. However, 80 percent of those deaths could be preventable if managed correctly and LDL-C levels are kept at less than 55 m/dl.



Mohamed Sobhy, Head of the Cardiovascular Research, Education and Prevention Foundation (CVREP) said: “Nearly 46 percent of deaths in Egypt are caused by cardiovascular events3 and almost 37 percent of Egyptians suffer from dyslipidemia4. It is extremely concerning that only 40 percent of cholesterol patients comply with their treatment regimens during the first year. CVREP is committed to supporting the ASCVD patients in several ways; one of them is the current “Reach 55” disease awareness campaign. We encourage all ASCVD patients to get their cholesterol level checked regularly.



Ahmed Sharabeya, Head of CardioVascular Therapy Area at Novartis Egypt, said: “We are happy to announce our partnership with Alfa Labs advancing our efforts to tackle the preventable burden of ASCVD. With 30 years of expertise with CVDs, at Novartis we envision a world where ASCVD is eliminated so patients can live longer and healthier lives. This initiative is part of our wider Unblocked Movement, turning our vision into a reality as we innovate approaches to tackle major ASCVD risk factors for the larger population and spur behavioral changes toward achieving better heart health.”



Dr.Ismail Badran, General Manager of Alfa Medical Group, said: “Our partnership with Novartis is an important step furthering our commitment to enhance the quality of life of CVD patients by focusing on the early detection and management of ASCVD and ensuring patients understand the importance of keeping their LDL-C levels within healthy margins.



The campaign runs from 2023 to 2024 between Novartis and Alfa Labs.