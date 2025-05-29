DUBAI – Norwegian assurance giant DNV has opened new premises at Expo City Dubai, unveiling a state-of-the-art, people-first office focused on employee wellbeing, reinforcing the city’s rise as a hub for innovative, sustainability-minded enterprises.

Designed for 200-plus employees with wellness and community at its core, DNV’s new space in Expo City Dubai spans approximately 24,000 sqft and features recharge rooms, walking pads and a zen garden. With parks and green spaces spread throughout the pedestrian-friendly city, the location is tailored for connection, creativity and collaboration.

The global leader in business assurance, risk management and advisory services, DNV sets industry benchmarks through testing, certification and cutting-edge digital solutions – including cybersecurity and data platforms. Its new Dubai office, strategically located between Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, with easy access to Dubai International Airport, strengthens its expanding regional maritime and energy operations.

Bror Berge, Country Chair, DNV, said: “At DNV, we prioritise people and the environment, which is why Expo City Dubai, with its future-focused infrastructure, sustainability ethos and like-minded business community, is a natural fit. Our new office blends smart design, movement-friendly features and energy-efficient systems to inspire fresh thinking and boost positivity, creativity and connection – all while meeting the highest standards in green buildings and occupant health.”

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “DNV’s decision to relocate to Expo City Dubai reflects our shared commitment to employee wellbeing, innovation and meaningful impact – and we’re proud to welcome them to our expanding international community. With 41 buildings certified under the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Expo City Dubai is committed to putting employee health and happiness at the core of its operations.”

Expo City Dubai has quickly become one of the region’s most sought-after business destinations, with the number of commercial tenants doubling in the past year alone. Around 75 per cent of businesses now operating at Expo City come from outside the UAE – underscoring its growing reputation as a global hub for forward-thinking enterprises.

The city is built for the industries of tomorrow, with a world-class free zone offering more than 2,000 licensing activities, 100 per cent foreign ownership and tax benefits as well as Grade A, LEED-certified buildings. Pre-certified under the WELL Community Standard, it is already home to global brands such as DP World, Siemens and Emirates’ Ebdaa innovation hub, with Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, opening its Middle East and North Africa head office in the coming months. A destination for globally significant events, Expo City was home to the COP28 climate conference and is also hosting the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum in October 2025.

The inauguration of the DNV premises was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by His Excellency Olav Myklebust, Ambassador of Norway to the UAE; Kjetil Ebbesberg, DNV Group CFO; Andreas Fischer, Global Director of Real Estate Management and Procurement; and senior representatives from Expo City Dubai, including Manal AlBayat and Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

