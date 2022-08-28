A Leading American International School, Northview International, will offer a reasonable fee structure ranging from QAR 20k – 50k, aiming to make quality education accessible to all families.

Doha, Qatar – Northview International School, a new vibrant school by Artemis Education Group of Schools, has announced the opening of its registration for the academic year 2022-2023 for students of Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6 levels.

The new school delivers an accredited American international curriculum at a mid-fee ranging from QAR 20k to 50k, allowing increased access to outstanding education for more families while focusing on universal values, individual growth and overall development to enable pupils to realize their full potential, build resilience and become responsible citizens of the world.

Sheldon Smith, Principal of Northview International School, commented on the opening of registrations and said: "I am very excited to welcome our students for this school year to offer them a vibrant, value-driven education that will push the envelope; in the education sector in Qatar."

"We welcome foundation level and elementary school children into our new campus to enjoy not just an exceptional educational experience but also an enriching environment that will nurture their community bonds and help sate their curiosity and inquisitiveness to empower them and prepare them for life's opportunities and challenges," concluded Mr Smith

Niall Brennan, CEO of Artemis Education, commented: "It was extraordinary welcoming our first batch of students for this academic year. Kindness is at the core of our educational values where everyone at Northview International School is expected to be respectful, kind, helpful, empathetic, with good manners and to work collaboratively".

"Our new school is environmentally friendly, we practice carbon offsetting, and our curriculum is 'green'. We use technology everywhere on the campus and constantly upgrade to ensure that our teaching, learning, and facilities are well-supported," he added.

The vibrant American school located in Umm Qarn, North Doha - just off Al Shamal Highway, within 20 minutes drive of Lusail, The Pearl and West Bay offers dazzling new world-class facilities, state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, cutting-edge digital and IT systems with interactive screens in every classroom, excellent extra and co-curricular opportunities from 'The Hub', the heart of the school and the local community, the science, robotics, AR and VR labs, the indoor swimming pool, extensive indoor sports facilities, music, dance and drama spaces, music school.

Students at Northview International School will benefit from an international, modern, diverse, and globally recognized tailormade American curriculum designed to offer a fully inclusive and blended learning environment. The school strives to support students to achieve academic excellence through its top-class curriculum and various co-curricular programs. The school will also deliver the national curriculum of Qatar to ensure all students are educated about Qatar history, Islamic studies, and the Arabic language. Together, these curricula integrate international dispositions with Qatar's local culture, history, and traditions.

Students, parents, and staff of this exciting school will thrive in a happy, calm, and supportive environment and a safe and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is treated with respect and acceptance through its value-led culture. The Northview International School will not only develop each student's academic potential but also incorporate the social development aspects of student learning around everyday experiences.

Northview International School has taken responsibility towards sustainability, evident in the construction of the school, eliminating environmental impact where possible across its purpose-built campus, and set to deliver a carbon neutral building on opening and carbon neutral education by 2030. The building of Northview International School is state-of-the-art in design and facilitation. The design and construction of the building are entirely driven by child safety standards, exceeding all required national, regional, and European safety standards. The school will deliver outstanding education to meet Qatar's ambition to become a knowledge-based society while unlocking the human potential of its young generation.

Northview International School is run by Artemis Education, a growing international school group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education in Europe and the Middle East. Its portfolio of schools combines best-in-class staff, inspirational facilities and innovative use of technology that enhances teaching effectiveness.

