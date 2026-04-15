North 51 Consulting, a leading and award‑winning Project Management Consultancy, announces the expansion of its comprehensive service portfolio for international hospitality brands, luxury retail clients, and private homeowners across Dubai’s evolving development landscape. The firm delivers full lifecycle Project Management services, representing clients from initial brief and design coordination through to contract administration and project handover, while enhancing its advisory and technical support capabilities.

Operating at the intersection of design excellence and construction precision, North 51 Consulting has delivered and overseen landmark projects including China Tang at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, the Manish Malhotra International Flagship at Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, and ultra-luxury private residences in Al Wasl and The Reserve, Al Barari, among others. Alongside Project Management, North 51 Consulting has provided an extensive suite of services, including concept design management, contractor performance oversight, cost control, approvals management, and detailed project governance.

“In a market as fast‑paced and exacting as Dubai, our role is to bring structure, clarity, and accountability to every stage of delivery, whether for renowned brands establishing themselves in the UAE or a single high‑value villa. By integrating design coordination, commercial discipline, and on‑site technical management, we ensure our clients’ assets are not only beautifully executed but also resilient, compliant, and investment‑ready from day one” said Natasha Abbas, Project Director and Co‑Founder, North 51 Consulting.

Beyond traditional Project Management, North 51 Consulting provides comprehensive services encompassing construction and interior fit‑out contract formation and execution, technical advisory throughout build stages, and site technical due diligence during pre‑concept development and asset acquisition phases. The firm also supports material selection, coordinates approvals with landlords and relevant statutory authorities, and conducts early mock‑up reviews to mitigate rework, reduce production delays, and minimize approval-related risks.

With increasing demand for villa renovations and brand‑led property development across the UAE, clients are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that align design intent with cost transparency and quality assurance. North 51 Consulting addresses this need through feasibility studies, development cash‑flow forecasting, and robust cost management frameworks, safeguarding investment value and optimising return on investment to ensure successful project outcomes.

By uniting strategic oversight, technical expertise, and disciplined execution, North 51 Consulting continues to set new benchmarks in project delivery for Dubai’s most discerning brands and homeowners.