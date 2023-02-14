The purpose-built campus will have capacity for 2,600 students

Providing a personalised approach to education and focusing on building a generation that will change the world for the better

Dubai UAE: Leading premium international schools group Nord Anglia Education have announced the launch of its 83rd school, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi), set to open in August 2023.

Situated on Al Reem Island, a prime residential and commercial area in the city, NAS Abu Dhabi will be Nord Anglia’s third school in the United Arab Emirates alongside The British International School Abu Dhabi and Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

As a new Nord Anglia school, NAS Abu Dhabi will offer the UK curriculum, teaching students all the way from Early Years until they graduate from the school in Year 13. It will also offer up to 25 A-levels for Years 12 and 13 to give its students real depth of study within their subjects.

The school’s purpose-built campus will have capacity for 2,600 students, with an Early Years building, specialist classrooms, sports hall, competition swimming pool, and auditorium. The state-of-the-art campus will include over 100 classrooms, 12 science labs, art studios, music rooms, and a large design technology and maker space.

NAS Abu Dhabi’s founding Principal is Jonathan Cuff, who was formerly Managing Director of Nord Anglia’s three schools in the UK: Oxford International College, d’Overbroeck’s Oxford, and Oxford Sixth Form College. Jonathan was also previously Principal of d’Overbroeck’s. He has been an independent school inspector since 2015.

Jonathan Cuff, Principal, NAS Abu Dhabi, said: “NAS Abu Dhabi represents a fantastic choice for families in Al Reem Island and across the city. We are creating a learning environment like no other and are looking forward to welcoming our founding families when we open our doors in August this year.”

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: “Our impressive new campus on Al Reem represents Nord Anglia’s third school in the Emirates, joining the British International School Abu Dhabi and Nord Anglia International School Dubai. Our NAS Abu Dhabi students will benefit from access to world-class learning opportunities through our collaborations with UNICEF, The Juilliard School, MIT, and our network of 75,000+ learners around the world.”

About NORD ANGLIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL ABU DHABI

It’s an exciting world of education at Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi. From outstanding facilities that spark the imagination, to innovative learning experiences that inspire, every step of our journey is designed to ensure your child will flourish academically, socially and emotionally in a truly global environment. Our handpicked world-class teachers’ international experience and qualifications will supercharge your child’s organic love of learning, empower their wellbeing, and guide them to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

And while one in two Nord Anglia students go on to study at the world’s top 100 universities, we know that a good education goes far beyond exceptional academic results. That’s why we create life-changing experiences that will give your child everything they need for success – whatever they choose to be or do in life. Opening in August 2023 on Al Reem island, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi will offer a British education designed for the future, to students from Early Years through to graduation. Applications are now open for Early Years, Primary and Secondary places.

To learn more about Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, visit https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/nas-abu-dhabi.