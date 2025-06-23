Cooling vests, misting trolleys, electrolyte stations, and real-time support for peak summer conditions

Regular health checks and hydration drives reinforce noon’s commitment to rider safety and dignity

Dubai – noon, the region’s leading digital marketplace, is stepping up for its riders this summer with a comprehensive welfare initiative focused on protecting their health, comfort, and safety during the hottest months of the year across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

noon is rolling out a wide range of measures to ensure its delivery partners are well-equipped, supported, and cared for during the summer months - both on and off the road.

From enhanced health checks to cooling gear and hydration drives, this initiative reflects noon’s deep commitment to the people who power its operations every day.

Support on the ground this summer includes:

In partnership with Mai Dubai, noon Minutes supplies over 45,000 gallons of water each month to keep riders hydrated across all dark stores.

Initiatives include cooling vests, neck protectors, and insulated water bottles. Riders are also provided with heat-resistant uniforms, first aid kits, regular health checks, and electrolyte stations. A “Need Attention” feature offers real-time support on the road. In partnership with Mai Dubai, noon Minutes supplies over 45,000 gallons of water each month to keep riders hydrated across all dark stores. noon Food: Riders are supported with a full summer care package, including cooling vests, breathable uniforms, hydration kits, and shaded rest stops at hubs and key partner locations like Spinneys and Marina Mall. These stops offer chilled water, beverages, designated parking, and cafeteria access.



noon Food riders, including those delivering for NowNow, receive extra perks like thermal bottles and monthly meal distributions. Support also includes flexible shifts, balanced order assignments, real-time on-ground help from field captains, safety training, quick gear replacements, wellness check-ins, and a summer toolkit with cooling towels and sippers to stay safe during peak heat.

noon also gently encourages customers to support riders through small gestures - like offering a glass of water - as a simple way to appreciate their effort and dedication.

