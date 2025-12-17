Dubai, UAE: Nolte FZE, Germany’s leading premium kitchen brand, concludes 2025 marked by strategic growth across the Middle East and key global markets. The company strengthened its position in the UAE, advanced large-scale initiatives in Saudi Arabia, expanded its dealer and project networks, and entered new territories across Africa and Southeast Asia. These developments form part of a long-term global strategy focused on driving growth in high-potential regions while reinforcing Nolte Küchen’s established international footprint.

Across its active regions, Nolte Küchen recorded AED 250 million in sales, supported by a healthy mix of 45% retail and 55% project demand. The company delivered more than 3,000 kitchens across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa alone, reflecting strong operational scale. In the UAE, Nolte FZE confirmed an investment of more than AED 25 million to expand its long-term presence in the market. The company also achieved direct market entry and was appointed the exclusive kitchen supplier for MERED’s ultra-luxury tower, ICONIC Residences, designed by Pininfarina. With the UAE’s premium kitchen segment projected to reach $200 million by 2030, the kitchen designer is intensifying its regional investment strategy.

Selva Kumar Rajulu, Managing Director of Nolte FZE, said: “Nolte FZE is one of the few European kitchen brands to have maintained a fully established presence in the Middle East for more than 15 years. Our ongoing investment across the region and our progress this year have strengthened our market credibility. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on deepening our presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supporting the region’s growing residential and hospitality sectors, and ensuring Nolte FZE Kitchens remains the first choice for both project developers and retail customers seeking trusted European design and quality.”

Saudi Arabia also recorded solid progress; the project team expanded its capabilities, and the retail network grew to 18 showrooms. Major projects across the Middle East advanced steadily, with deliveries completed in Bahrain, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, and more. Partnerships with leading developers supported large-scale installations across residential and mixed-use communities, reinforcing Nolte FZE’s reliability, technical expertise, and longstanding presence in the region.

In 2025, Middle East and global clients showed a clear shift toward sustainable materials and green-certified finishes, greater interest in smart kitchens that integrate with wider home-automation systems, and higher demand for customised colours and bespoke design elements. These preferences shaped buying decisions across retail and project clients, prompting Nolte Küchen to introduce focused technical and design upgrades that improved durability, flexibility, and customisation.

Looking ahead to 2026, Nolte FZE will accelerate its expansion in the UAE with the launch of a flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, followed by planned openings in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The company aims to deliver 3,000 kitchens through project developments, supported by a dedicated engineering and design team. Demand for European design continues to rise in Dubai, where ultra-luxury real estate transactions have grown tenfold in five years, reinforcing Nolte’s strategic focus.

Saudi Arabia will continue to be a priority, with plans to add two or three additional showrooms and pursue major project opportunities aligned with the Kingdom’s ongoing development pipeline. Kuwait will see further project work, while controlled global expansion will continue across India, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

The company moves into 2026 with strong momentum, expanded capabilities, and a defined roadmap to reinforce its leadership across the Middle East.

About Nolte Küchen

Nolte Küchen is a German kitchen manufacturer established in 1958. With nearly seven decades of expertise, the family-owned company produces 100% German-made modular kitchens, combining innovation with craftsmanship to meet the highest standards of quality and design. Its regional arm, Nolte FZE, established in Dubai in 2011, oversees operations across 30 countries and has delivered more than 80,000 project kitchens and 35,000 retail kitchens in recent years.



For more information, visit https://www.noltefze.com/