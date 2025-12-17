The partnership will provide more than 10,000 teachers and 150,000 students with access to AI-driven creative tools

Canva will also support the GEMS Global Innovation Challenge with knowledge-sharing sessions

The collaboration reaffirms GEMS’ commitment to embedding AI, creativity, and entrepreneurship into every learner’s journey

Dubai, UAE – GEMS Education has entered a strategic collaboration with Canva and Affinity to grant more than 10,000 teachers and 150,000 students across multiple curricula access to Canva’s premium

version of its powerful AI-driven creative platform that extends far beyond traditional education use cases. As part of the partnership, Canva will also support the GEMS Global Innovation Challenge (GIC), leading design thinking and business deck workshops to help students transform ideas into investment-ready ventures. Learners and educators can also use Affinity’s professional creative software suite, enabling them to master advanced design skills and visual storytelling.

Aligned with the UAE National Strategy for Advanced Innovation and the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, this collaboration reinforces GEMS’ commitment to embedding AI, creativity, and entrepreneurship into every learner’s journey. By nurturing the next generation of storytellers, designers, and digital entrepreneurs, it also supports the growth of the UAE’s creative economy, driven by national initiatives such as the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which champions the region’s content creators and digital innovators.

“We’re very excited about this partnership, which is all about democratising creativity. Whether it’s a five- year-old exploring design for the first time or a teenager pitching a business idea, we’re giving them the tools and confidence to bring their imagination to life.” – Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology & Digital Innovation at GEMS

Canva for Education gives students and teachers access to the premium version of Canva’s all-in-one visual communication platform designed specifically for schools. Over 100 million teachers, students, and education leaders are now using Canva every month.

With access to premium tools, templates, and AI-powered features at no cost, Canva for Education helps educators bring lessons to life and enables students to develop vital communication, collaboration, and creative thinking skills. This partnership marks the next step in extending those benefits to GEMS classrooms, equipping learners with future-ready creative confidence and technical proficiency.

“This collaboration with GEMS reflects our commitment to reimagining the role of technology and creativity in education. By giving students and teachers access to Canva and hands-on learning experiences, we are empowering them to think creatively, design boldly, and lead the innovation agenda of tomorrow. Together, we’re not just teaching creative skills; we’re cultivating a generation of thinkers and creators who will shape the future with their imagination.” – Ahmad Iqbal, General Manager, Canva MENAP

Affinity, now part of the Canva family, offers a suite of professional-grade creative applications — including Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher — used by creative professionals worldwide. Through this partnership, GEMS students and teachers gain access to the same powerful tools used in the design industry, fostering advanced creative and technical skills in illustration, photo editing, and publishing. This news follows the recent announcement of Affinity’s brand refresh and new product, launched at Canva’s World Tour keynote in Sydney on October 30th. It was also announced that Affinity was going completely free, and since announcement, has seen over two million sign ups.

As part of the Canva x GEMS collaboration, the story of Canva’s Co-Founder and CEO Melanie Perkins and her journey of transforming a simple idea into a global creative platform will be featured in the GEMS Determined Genius Entrepreneurship Academy. This will join the existing stories of GEMS Founder and Chairman Sunny Varkey and US-based YouTube content creator and philanthropist MrBeast, inspiring the entrepreneurial spirit in every student and teacher to dream, design, and disrupt.