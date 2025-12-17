Forum brings experts together to discuss innovation, AI and delivery challenges.

Launch comes as AGBI exceeds 500,000 monthly unique users and 1.2m page views.

Dubai – Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI), the Gulf’s leading business news platform, has unveiled its new digital Saudi Giga-Projects Tracker, a comprehensive resource providing updates and analysis on the Kingdom’s ten largest Vision 2030 developments.

The Tracker brings together verified data, delivery milestones and strategic insight on NEOM, Diriyah, Qiddiya, Red Sea Global, Amaala, Roshn, Jeddah Central, Rua Al Madinah, New Murabba and AlUla. Each profile combines financial analysis with the latest information on progress and long-term economic value, providing a clear reference point for investors, policymakers and industry professionals.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects dominate business coverage in the region, with expectations of scale, ambition and delivery being reshaped. The topic was centre stage at AGBI’s inaugural Saudi business leaders forum, Innovation, Investment and Artificial Intelligence in Saudi Construction, held at Bab Samhan in Diriyah. Senior figures from government, industry and finance attended the half-day event, which opened with an expert panel on AI in Construction: From Hype to Implementation, examining how data-led tools are driving efficiencies across planning and delivery.

An exclusive fireside chat followed with Mohamed Saad, President of DevCo at Diriyah Company, in conversation with AGBI’s Editor-at-Large, Frank Kane. Saad detailed how advanced technologies are supporting Riyadh’s flagship heritage project, helping balance the city’s historic footprint with modern construction demands.

“I was delighted to participate in such a highly impactful event, held at the first hotel to open in Diriyah. Events of this calibre are invaluable in helping to explain how Saudi developers are using world-class investment, innovation and AI strategies in their projects,” Saad commented.

The closing session, Building and Financing the Future: New Models, explored the approaches that are needed from contracting and procurement to risk allocation to deliver Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision on time and on budget.

James Drummond, AGBI’s Editor-in-Chief, said: “Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects represent something unprecedented in modern development – experiments in economic, technical and urban planning at a truly national scale. Our job at AGBI is to make sense of that story and then help our readers navigate it.”



Drummond added: “By gathering the most credible voices on the subject in Riyadh last month, we gave our audience of business decision-makers the deeper context they need to understand how these incredible projects are reshaping the region.”

Speakers at the Riyadh event included John Fekete (General Manager, CBRE), Faisal Butt (Group Head, Red Sea Global), Jan van Schoonhoven (Director, PPP University), Nisrine Chartouny (Senior Director, Jacobs), Abdul Muneem (Director, Compass), Mark Breslin (MD, Amplifi & Impact), Tim Shelton (Operations Director, Omnium) and Craig Sparrow (MD, Sparrow Langham). The programme was moderated by Justin Doherty, Chairman of Hemington Consulting.

The launch of the Saudi Giga-Projects Tracker and the Riyadh forum follows a record month for AGBI. In October 2025, the platform surpassed 500,000 monthly unique users, underscoring AGBI’s expanding regional and international reach and engagement.

Giga-Projects Tracker: www.agbi.com/saudi-giga-projects

Event: https://www.agbi.com/innovation-investment-and-ai-in-saudi-construction/

Arabian Gulf Business Insight: www.agbi.com

