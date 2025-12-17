Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — In a milestone for accessibility and inclusion, Starbucks at Alshaya Group is proud to announce their first sign language stores in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with LiajLehum Association. The initiative creates spaces where deaf and hard-of-hearing customers can connect and provides Saudi partners with specialized training in Saudi Sign Language – laying the foundation for future employment pathways for people with disabilities.

The first store, located at Al Takhassousi – Awal Plaza, was inaugurated in the presence of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Farhan Al Saud, CEO of LiajLehum Association for Persons with Disabilities, alongside Abdullah Faisal, Regional People Director at Alshaya Group, and Robert Hardie, Vice President of Brand & Customer Experience at Starbucks. Starbucks also highlighted its second sign language store at Riyadh Boulevard Reserve, which has already become a hub for the Deaf community through inclusive events held over the past two months.

Empowering People with Disabilities

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to inclusion and opportunity. Through collaboration with LiajLehum – a leading organization supporting people with disabilities – Starbucks partners completed over 36 hours of Saudi Sign Language training, ensuring that customers can enjoy a seamless and welcoming experience. Future plans include expanding employment opportunities for individuals with determination across Starbucks stores in the Kingdom.

The opening of these stores supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives for social inclusion and economic empowerment, as well as the Quality of Life Program’s commitment to creating accessible environments for all. By providing employment pathways and specialized training for people with disabilities, Starbucks reinforces its role as a partner in achieving national goals for diversity, inclusion, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the event, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Farhan Al Saud, CEO of LiajLehum Association for Persons with Disabilities, said: “We are honored to collaborate with Starbucks and Alshaya Group in opening Saudi Arabia’s first sign language stores. This step reaffirms our commitment to empowering the deaf and hard-of-hearing community by facilitating communication in Saudi Sign Language and enhancing their inclusion in society.”

LiajLehum has supported over 70,000 families across Saudi Arabia, offering guidance and improving quality of life through programs such as rehabilitation, job placements, and creative arts. Their expertise ensures that Starbucks partners receive the training and tools needed to deliver exceptional experiences in an inclusive environment.

Robert Hardie, Vice President of Brand & Customer Experience at Starbucks, added: “Opening our first sign language stores in Saudi Arabia demonstrates our dedication to inclusion and empowering people with determination. These stores offer more than just a coffee experience; they are vital spaces for connection and opportunities. Partnering with LiajLehum makes this vision a reality, and we are proud to support our team as they gain new skills that enhance communication and create meaningful experiences.”

The Riyadh launch joins a growing global network of Starbucks Signing Stores designed to create inclusive spaces for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The first store opened in Malaysia in 2016, followed by locations in the United States, China, Japan, and Kuwait, which introduced its first Signing Store in May 2025. Each store reflects Starbucks’ commitment to accessibility and opportunity, offering tailored training and employment pathways for people with disabilities.

Starbucks at Alshaya Group

Starbucks® Coffee Company, the international coffeehouse and roastery chain, operates in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia regions as a licensed franchise under the umbrella of Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators. As the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the region, Starbucks at Alshaya Group seamlessly integrates global coffee expertise and local knowhow.

Starbucks at Alshaya Group is all about nurturing the human connection, bringing together local communities and delivering memorable customer experiences. We work to ensure the highest standards of quality and excellence in bringing you an ethically sourced, high-quality cup of Arabica coffee. Serving up coffee and connections to draw our world closer, Starbucks at Alshaya Group currently operates more than 2,000 stores in 13 countries in the region.

