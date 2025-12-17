Cairo – Toyota Egypt Group announced the signing of a new cooperation agreement with the Swiss company “Kardex Remstar”, a global leader in automated storage and retrieval systems (Vertical Lift Modules – VLM). This strategic step supports Toyota Egypt Group’s ambitious plan to provide fully integrated industrial solutions and reaffirms the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding the scope of its industrial and logistics solutions and enhancing the operational efficiency for its customers across various sectors through advanced, sustainable technologies.



As part of this partnership, Toyota Egypt Group will provide its customers with Kardex’s advanced solutions, enabling them to achieve higher operational efficiency and save up to 85% of storage space, while improving picking speed and accuracy and reducing operating costs and energy consumption. These solutions also contribute to enhancing the work environment and ensuring higher levels of safety and sustainability. Toyota Egypt Group complements this system through its distinguished after-sales services in the Egyptian market, including technical support, maintenance, and genuine spare parts, ensuring reliable performance and operational continuity for customers, in line with global trends toward sustainability.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, stated: “We are proud to ink this distinguished partnership with Kardex, a global leader in smart storage solutions, marking a new milestone in Toyota Egypt Group's journey towards providing integrated industrial solutions that combine efficiency, safety, and innovation. Accordingly, this integration of Toyota Egypt’s local expertise and Kardex’s advanced technologies enables us to deliver real value to our customers and helps set new benchmarks for warehouse management and material handling in the Egyptian market, in line with the state’s vision for a smart and sustainable industrial economy.”

For his part, Georges Ghoussoub, Regional Business Director - Middle East, Africa & Baltic at Kardex, stated: “Our partnership with Toyota Egypt Group solidifies the concepts of smart storage and advanced inventory management in the Egyptian market. Thanks to our innovative Vertical Lift Module (VLM) technologies, companies can achieve unprecedented efficiency, utilizing up to 85% of storage space, while significantly improving the speed and accuracy of their operations. At Kardex, we believe that the future of industrial efficiency lies in the integration of automation and operational intelligence. This partnership with Toyota Egypt Group strengthens that vision by delivering sustainable solutions that support digital transformation and ensure greater flexibility and reliability in today’s evolving business environment.”

It is worth noting that Kardex is one of the world’s leading companies in automation and smart storage, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with a legacy of more than 125 years of innovation in vertical storage solutions and advanced digital inventory management systems. Today, Kardex serves major industrial and logistics institutions and distribution centers worldwide, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for smart transformation processes in supply chains.

About Toyota Egypt Group:

Toyota Egypt Group, established in 1979, takes pride in its more than 45 years of experience in the Egyptian automotive market. Throughout this period, the Group has continued to grow and evolve, cementing its position as one of the leading companies in Egypt’s automotive sector and providing employment opportunities for over 1,000 workers and employees. Toyota Egypt Group is the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Egypt, offering its customers a comprehensive range of services through an extensive network of branches and authorized dealers. These include new car sales, after-sales services, genuine spare parts, industrial equipment, and tires for both passenger cars and industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides innovative solutions such as the “Automark” certified pre-owned car program, as well as in-showroom installment and insurance services. Toyota Egypt Group also ensures the availability of genuine Toyota and Lexus engine oils across the country (TGMO & LGMO), guaranteeing the best protection for its customers’ vehicles.

It is noteworthy that Toyota Egypt Group owns a state-of-the-art training center, officially accredited by Toyota Global to serve African countries. The center is equipped with the latest training tools, technologies, and advanced equipment, further reinforcing the Group’s status as a regional hub for knowledge and development.