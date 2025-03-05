Collaboration to explore AI-native networks, ultra-high-speed connectivity, and next-gen security frameworks

Aligns with the UAE’s national digital transformation agenda, positioning the country as a leader in next-generation connectivity

Barcelona, Spain – Nokia and du, a leading telecom and digital services provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for exploring and researching technology concepts for 6G. This collaboration will also help to advance the UAE’s national digital transformation agenda.

Under this MoU, Nokia and du plan to form dedicated teams to explore 6G use cases, applications, and network innovations. The collaboration will involve field trials, proof-of-concept demonstrations, and research on key enablers of 6G technology. By combining their expertise, both organizations aim to develop and enhance technical frameworks and documentation to shape the standards, protocols, and applications for 6G evolution.

Key focus areas of the research framework include:

Identifying key 6G spectrum and ultra-high-speed connectivity possibilities

AI-native network architectures and Network-as-a-Sensor technology concepts

Enhanced security, privacy measures, and sustainable network design frameworks

Digital twin environments and new human-machine interfaces

Multi-sensory applications relevant to the UAE market

These efforts will be carried out in phases, with regular assessments to ensure progress and adjust priorities as needed. The Parties aim to align on the key technical, regulatory, and commercial outcomes, setting the stage for subsequent phases of development, trials, and deployment. This collaboration underscores Nokia’s and du’s commitment to pioneering next-generation connectivity, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of technological innovation and global 6G research.

