Dubai, UAE: Nokia today announced that du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), is deploying Nokia’s Multi-Access Gateway (MAG) to provide broadband services to residential and business users over 4G/5G fixed-wireless access (FWA), in addition to mobile services. du is leveraging the Nokia FastMile 5G gateways, MAG, and Nokia professional services.

Fixed-wireless broadband is emerging as one of the most significant use cases of 5G and will enable du to add new revenue streams with Gigabit speeds and low latency delivery for innovative and immersive broadband applications.

The Nokia MAG leverages its 7750 Service Routers (SR) to efficiently deliver broadband services over fiber and/or fixed-wireless access technologies. It allows du to efficiently offload fixed-wireless broadband traffic from its mobile core network and improve service scalability, subscriber coverage and time to market.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said: “Fixed-wireless access is a vital and highly effective initiative, enabling us to provide cutting-edge use cases such as smart home and IoT solutions to our valued subscribers. As a trailblazer in this domain, du takes immense pride in being the first in the MEA region to implement this ground-breaking solution. du’s long-standing collaboration with Nokia has been fruitful, and this latest initiative will propel us to develop even more innovative use cases, ultimately elevating the user experience for our subscribers who will undoubtedly enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet connectivity within indoor environments.”

Rima Manna, Vice President, Middle East Market Unit at Nokia MEA, said: “Fixed-wireless access is becoming a game-changer for bringing innovative broadband services to residential and business users. Nokia is committed to helping mobile and converged operators develop new applications and revenue streams with FWA. This exciting new initiative takes our long-lasting relationship with du to the next level.”

-Ends-

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Nokia Communications, MEAEmail: ka

nnan.k@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube